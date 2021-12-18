Russia Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 Is Wrapped With Interwoven Rainbow Tubes

The Russia Pavilion in the Mobility District at Dubai Expo 2020 is sure to catch your attention. Wrapped in interwoven rainbow tubes, the structure symbolizes the free-flowing movement of ideas and knowledge; it is meant to encapsulate the motto, “creative mind: driving the future.”

Architect Sergei Tchoban wanted the pavilion to represent Russia's contribution to the world through the progression of knowledge, scientific achievement, and creative thinkers. The form features one dorm within another, acting as a functional tool for separating space as well as an abstracted representation of the traditional matryoshka—or Russian nesting doll. The shape of the building was also informed by the hot climate of Dubai as the overhangs provide plenty of shaded outdoor areas supported by pools of water surrounding the building.

The form is covered with interwoven aluminum tubes braided together. Though only six colors were used on the pavilion, the range of combinations makes the space feel even more vibrant and colorful. Inside of the pavilion, the architects introduce over 3,600 square meters, or approximately 38,750 square feet, of public programming over three stories and two mezzanine levels. This area includes flexible meeting spaces, cafes, restaurants, and exhibition areas.

Also within the pavilion is the immersive installation titled The Mechanics of Wonder by Simpateka Entertainment Group. “Science is international,” says Konstantin Petrov of Simpateka Entertainment Group. “It happens sometimes that a breakthrough idea travels a lot before turning into a useful technology somewhere beyond its birthplace. The exposition brings attention to the creative efforts of generations of Russian scientists and engineers and their contribution to the betterment of the world. This exposition pays tribute to the human brain. It is the science of the brain that will bring us the most important discoveries of the 21st century.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sergei Tchoban.