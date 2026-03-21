Salón ACME Puts Authenticity at the Center of Its Thriving Art Fair in Mexico City

Mexico City’s Salón ACME has cemented itself as a unique platform devoted to emerging creatives. Now in its 13th year, the art fair continues to foster new audiences and connect artists with collectors, serving as a beacon of authenticity and support among the often ruthless art markets around the world.

Part of its success has to do with Salón ACME’s singular structure. Its latest edition was divided across six sections: Open Call, Bodega, State, Projects, Patio, and Sala. Each gave artists working in different media and at different stages in their careers a variety of opportunities to showcase their vision. In 2026, Salón ACME featured the work of 224 participants across all sections.

The Patio section is likely the most representative of all the art fair, as it welcomes soaring installations in the venue’s courtyard—a large house from 1905. This year, Mexican artist Enrique López Llamas took over the area with I Am the Resurrection and I Am the Life, a conceptual self-portrait made of 28 floating pieces that hang from the ceiling. Regarding the meaning of his piece, López Llamas told El Porvenir, “We are not just one thing, we are mutating instruments that are changing all the time.”

For the Open Call section—the largest of Salón ACME—the fair received over 1,800 applications and presented the work of 82 artists. Meanwhile, the Projects section welcomed 26 artistic endeavors committed to sustainability, ranging from ideas presented by local creatives to London-based artists.

The State section, devoted to the art production in a particular Mexican state, was dedicated to Puebla, in central Mexico, featuring the work of 15 artists currently living and working there. The category aims to open the art scene beyond Mexico’s largest city (Mexico City), which is home to most art events in the country. Meanwhile, the Bodega showcased the work of seven Mexico-based artists based in Mexico in a show titled La Noche, curated by CO,MA Art Services.

To learn more about this art fair, which takes place every February as part of Mexico City Art Week, visit Salón ACME's website.

Now in its 13th year, Mexico City’s Salón ACME continues to foster new audiences and connect emerging artists with collectors.

Throughout the years, Salón ACME has become a beacon of authenticity and support among the often ruthless art markets around the world.

In 2026, Salón ACME featured the work of 224 participants across all sections.

Salón ACME: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Salón ACME.