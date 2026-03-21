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Salón ACME Puts Authenticity at the Center of Its Thriving Art Fair in Mexico City

By Regina Sienra on March 21, 2026
Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Mexico City’s Salón ACME has cemented itself as a unique platform devoted to emerging creatives. Now in its 13th year, the art fair continues to foster new audiences and connect artists with collectors, serving as a beacon of authenticity and support among the often ruthless art markets around the world.

Part of its success has to do with Salón ACME’s singular structure. Its latest edition was divided across six sections: Open Call, Bodega, State, Projects, Patio, and Sala. Each gave artists working in different media and at different stages in their careers a variety of opportunities to showcase their vision. In 2026, Salón ACME featured the work of 224 participants across all sections.

The Patio section is likely the most representative of all the art fair, as it welcomes soaring installations in the venue’s courtyard—a large house from 1905. This year, Mexican artist Enrique López Llamas took over the area with I Am the Resurrection and I Am the Life, a conceptual self-portrait made of 28 floating pieces that hang from the ceiling. Regarding the meaning of his piece, López Llamas told El Porvenir, “We are not just one thing, we are mutating instruments that are changing all the time.”

For the Open Call section—the largest of Salón ACME—the fair received over 1,800 applications and presented the work of 82 artists. Meanwhile, the Projects section welcomed 26 artistic endeavors committed to sustainability, ranging from ideas presented by local creatives to London-based artists.

The State section, devoted to the art production in a particular Mexican state, was dedicated to Puebla, in central Mexico, featuring the work of 15 artists currently living and working there. The category aims to open the art scene beyond Mexico’s largest city (Mexico City), which is home to most art events in the country. Meanwhile, the Bodega showcased the work of seven Mexico-based artists based in Mexico in a show titled La Noche, curated by CO,MA Art Services.

To learn more about this art fair, which takes place every February as part of Mexico City Art Week, visit Salón ACME's website.

Now in its 13th year, Mexico City’s Salón ACME continues to foster new audiences and connect emerging artists with collectors.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Throughout the years, Salón ACME has become a beacon of authenticity and support among the often ruthless art markets around the world.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

In 2026, Salón ACME featured the work of 224 participants across all sections.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Salon acme 2026

Courtesy of Salón ACME / Photographs by Alum Galvez.

Salón ACME: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Salón ACME.

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Every Year, This Art Fair Celebrates Caribbean Creativity

Littlest Art Fair Spotlights Local Creatives on the Fringes of the Miami Art Scene [Interview]

How ‘The Other Art Fair’ Is Unlike Other Art Fairs [Interview]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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