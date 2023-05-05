Home / Science

Here’s Why People Are Adding Salt to Their Coffee Instead of Sugar

By Margherita Cole on May 5, 2023
Why You Should Try Adding Salt to Your Coffee

Photo: GiorgioMagini/Depositphotos

Everyone has their own way of preparing a cup of joe. While some add cream or sugar to their brew, others prefer to keep it black. However, not many know that there's a third option to try out; one that removes almost all of the bitterness. A Twitter user by the name of BirdRespecter shared a fun food hack, whereby adding salt (and not sugar) to your coffee can eliminate the bitter taste.

While this tip is not exactly new, it isn't as well-known as it should be. “Works like a charm, especially on cheap stuff,” BirdRespecter adds. All you need to do is add a pinch of salt to a cup of black coffee, give it a stir, and taste. Suddenly the brew becomes much more palatable without much work.

There's a scientific explanation for why this method is so effective. “Your tongue has a bunch of taste receptors…on it and what it's generally doing is detecting sodium ions crossing a membrane, and you experience saltiness. And with it, though, you also experience some synergistic effects,” James Hoffman, a YouTuber and barista, explains. “Generally, saltiness can amplify sweetness, for example, and it can also mitigate or reduce bitterness.” However, while adding salt can greatly enhance the experience of drinking coffee, it should be used in moderation. People with high blood pressure or other medical issues should consult with their doctor before trying anything new.

Instead of adding sugar to your coffee, there is another food hack you can try. Adding salt.

The tip was recently spread on Twitter by BirdRespecter, and people quickly tried it out.

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

Watch this video to learn more:

h/t: [IFL Science]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
