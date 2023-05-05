Here’s Why People Are Adding Salt to Their Coffee Instead of Sugar

Everyone has their own way of preparing a cup of joe. While some add cream or sugar to their brew, others prefer to keep it black. However, not many know that there's a third option to try out; one that removes almost all of the bitterness. A Twitter user by the name of BirdRespecter shared a fun food hack, whereby adding salt (and not sugar) to your coffee can eliminate the bitter taste.

While this tip is not exactly new, it isn't as well-known as it should be. “Works like a charm, especially on cheap stuff,” BirdRespecter adds. All you need to do is add a pinch of salt to a cup of black coffee, give it a stir, and taste. Suddenly the brew becomes much more palatable without much work.

There's a scientific explanation for why this method is so effective. “Your tongue has a bunch of taste receptors…on it and what it's generally doing is detecting sodium ions crossing a membrane, and you experience saltiness. And with it, though, you also experience some synergistic effects,” James Hoffman, a YouTuber and barista, explains. “Generally, saltiness can amplify sweetness, for example, and it can also mitigate or reduce bitterness.” However, while adding salt can greatly enhance the experience of drinking coffee, it should be used in moderation. People with high blood pressure or other medical issues should consult with their doctor before trying anything new.

Instead of adding sugar to your coffee, there is another food hack you can try. Adding salt.

A tiny pinch of salt in black coffee removes the bitterness almost entirely. I thought this was common knowledge until my coworker looked at me like I had horns for doing this the other day https://t.co/F2M64KC7OY — The Artist Formerly Known as Steve Pretzel (@BirdRespecter) April 24, 2023

The tip was recently spread on Twitter by BirdRespecter, and people quickly tried it out.

Wait for real? I’ll have to try this. I converted to black out of sheer laziness — DrinkABeer&PlayAGame (@ABeerAndAGame) April 24, 2023

tried it and my coffee is a little smoother. doesn't taste like salt either — NERV Tech Support (@nervtechsupport) April 24, 2023

Salt in coffee – I have been doing this since 1961 – some people have reacted like I didn't know that I was reaching for the salt. In making coffee at home, I put salt in with the coffee grounds. — Snstrl62 (@LolaCabaniss) April 25, 2023

The reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

Whoever said to put a pinch salt in coffee to get rid of the bitterness I owe you my life I can actually drink sbux drinks now — 🦩✦ 🪩 (@toorurii) May 1, 2023

My friend just showed me this like two days ago at a diner and it blew my mind! Will be doing it (at least with diner coffee) from now on — Batty (@battytheband) April 24, 2023

Watch this video to learn more:

h/t: [IFL Science]

