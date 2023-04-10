Pour Too Much Coffee in This Mug and It Will Start Crying

Do you have a tendency of drinking too much coffee? Well, there's a mug that will let you know when enough is enough. Overflow the Flooded With Emotions Mug and the extra brew will leak from its two round eyes, making it look like the cup is crying.

Designed by Wask, this funny mug features a minimalist design with a smiley face and two perforated eyeholes by the brim. When you keep the coffee below a certain level, the mug remains happy-looking. But pour a little too much joe in the cup and the coffee will trickle out of the eyes like tears. It will surely make any coffee lover laugh.

Due to the nature of this mug, you'll want to make sure you're cautious about touching the hot liquid. In addition to making sure the coffee doesn't overflow, another important thing to keep in mind is which side you drink your coffee from. Pick the wrong side, and the mug will end up crying on you! So, to be safe, Wask recommends drinking from the back of the cup where there are no perforations. Currently, there is only a right-handed version of the mug; but, if all goes well, a left-handed version will hopefully pop up in the next batch of sales.

You can find the Flooded With Emotions Mug in the Wask store for CA$35.01 (about US$25.90).

The Flooded With Emotions Mug has a lot of feelings.

Pour too much coffee inside this cup and it will start to overflow.

The coffee will leak through the eyes and make it seem like the mug is crying.

