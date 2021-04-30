Home / Architecture

China Is Getting a Futuristic Cultural Center That Looks Like a Giant Floating Cloud

By Samantha Pires on April 30, 2021
SANAA Wins Competition for Shenzhen Maritime Museum With Billowing Cloud Concept

Another incredible cultural center has just been announced for Shenzhen, China. Japanese architecture firm SANAA, led by prestigious architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa, won the Shenzhen Maritime Museum competition with their futuristic design featuring a billowing roofscape. The project, titled Clouds on the Sea, won the bid against other popular firms like Kengo Kuma & Associates, Sou Fujimoto Architects, UNStudio, and Open Architecture.

The requirements for the museum were specified by the Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and the Bureau of Public Works of Shenzhen Municipality. SANAA’s scheme will create a framework that will include educational areas, spaces optimized for research, and typical museum display spaces. The firm describes the proposal as “floating architecture” that will elegantly flow from landscape to building.

SANAA Wins Competition for Shenzhen Maritime Museum With Billowing Cloud Concept

The structure of the floating cloud dips down to create structure and expands upward to allow natural light to enter the interior spaces. Though it creates a modern aesthetic, this fluid design helps to reinforce the idea that the building acts as one with the surrounding mountainous landscapes. The jury of the competition describes that “the design reflects the concept of a floating architecture that enables the museum to merge into the mountain and sea in a gentle and modest way, and to blend into the unique geological environment of Dapeng Peninsula that houses it.”

If you like this Shenzhen cultural center, check out our coverage of some other incredible projects coming to the city including Jean Nouvel’s Futuristic Opera House, Zaha Hadid Architects’ Open-Base Tower, and the New Natural History Museum.

SANAA's winning proposal for the Shenzhen Maritime Museum competition features a cloud-like billowing roof.

SANAA Wins Competition for Shenzhen Maritime Museum With Billowing Cloud ConceptSANAA Wins Competition for Shenzhen Maritime Museum With Billowing Cloud ConceptSANAA Wins Competition for Shenzhen Maritime Museum With Billowing Cloud ConceptSANAA Wins Competition for Shenzhen Maritime Museum With Billowing Cloud Concept

SANAA: Website | Facebook | LinkedIn
h/t: [designboom]

Related Articles:

Futuristic Opera House in Shenzhen Is Designed To Tell a Story of Music and the Sea

Zaha Hadid Architects Design a Futuristic Open-Base Tower in Shenzhen Bay

Shenzhen’s New Natural History Museum Mimics the Flow of the Nearby River

Zaha Hadid Architects Design a New Science and Technology Museum in Shenzhen

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Dramatic Buildings by Architect Tadao Ando, The Master of Light and Concrete
Conceptual Cocoon Cabins Imagine Wooden Pods Nestled Among a Cuban Mountainscape
Gustave Eiffel Had His Own Private Apartment at the Top of the Eiffel Tower
Massive Theater in China Is Inspired by the Grand Mosque of Oman
10 Facts About Frank Lloyd Wright, the Most Famous American Architect [Infographic]
25 Books That Every Architect and Architecture Lover Should Read

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

9 Underwater Hotel Rooms with the Most Spectacular Views of the Ocean
BIG Designs Giant O-Shaped “Infinity Loop” Tower in China
These Symbolic Towers Could Be the Tallest Buildings in Africa
5 Art Nouveau Buildings That Embody the Elegance of This Architectural Style
Architects Design Self-Sufficient Biocabins That Adapt To a Post-Climate Change World
1 Million Humans Could Live on Mars in Plans for the First Self-Sufficient City

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.