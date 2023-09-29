Home / Store

These Embroidery Kits Come With Everything You Need to Make Cute Animal Plushies

By Margherita Cole on September 29, 2023
Animal Embroidery Kit by Kiriki Press

As the weather gets cooler, you may be looking for more hobbies to enjoy indoors. Embroidery is among the most popular pastimes for its convenience and affordability. Once you learn the basic stitches, the possibilities for projects are endless. For those who want a kit that will jumpstart the process, there are the products by Kiriki Press. Designed with different levels for beginners and proficient embroiderers, these kits have everything crafters need to start making adorable animal plushies.

Each package includes a screen-printed pattern on cotton fabric, printed backing fabric, a range of DMC embroidery floss, eco-friendly stuffing, and step-by-step instructions. “I wanted to make an embroidered doll for my niece so I decided to learn how to stitch,” Kiriki Press creator Michelle Galletta says. “Since I couldn't find a modern pattern anywhere, I made my own and fell in love with both embroidery and pattern design in the process. I studied printmaking at university, so once I realized that I could screen print my patterns for others to make, Kiriki Press was born.”

From a kangaroo carrying a baby joey to a sweater-clad sheep, Kiriki Press has created a variety of fun and whimsical projects. While they are all equally cute, there is something that distinguishes these projects from each other: the difficulty. Kits marked as Level 2, for instance, use a combination of basic and intermediate stitches. Whereas Level 3 sets require a variety of stitches that cover up most of the pattern surface and are considered slightly more advanced. Depending on your knowledge of embroidery and how much you want to test your skills, you may want to choose your set based on this factor.

Scroll down to see more animal embroidery kits and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to check out.

Kirki Press makes all-inclusive embroidery kits that will help beginners and proficient embroiders craft their own animal plushies.

 

