Artist Uses Cardboard Cutouts to Create Fantastical “Sunset Selfies”

Watching the sunset helps you slow down and appreciate the small moments in life. But for writer and Emmy award-winning TV producer John Marshall, it’s also time to let his imagination run wild. While living alone in a small cabin on Frye Island in Maine, he watched the nightly sunsets and was inspired to start a new creative project. He challenged himself to create cut-out silhouette art that incorporates the colorful sky every day for 30 days. By the time the month was over, he was hooked; so he decided to continue his daily ritual. Today, Marshall’s series, titled Sunset Selfies, includes hundreds of playful silhouette artworks that each have a story to tell, featuring the artist himself as the main character.

Marshall uses simple cutting tools to cut out each silhouetted motif from cardboard. “As a writer and a filmmaker, I like to get away from the computer each day and make something with my hands,” he reveals. “So I get a big piece of cardboard, draw something, cut it out fast with a knife and scissors, then go pose with it at sunset.” As he sets up each image, Marshall always manages to incorporate his own silhouette into the scene.

The crafty artist creates his own worlds, where he appears to play and interact with his silhouette characters in the most charming—and often hilarious—ways. From warming his hands on dragon fire to freeing a mermaid from a plastic net, each image has its own fantastical narrative. Marshall calls his practice “cardboard magic” and believes his images are like single-panel cartoons. He even writes funny captions on each one to reveal the stories behind them.

Using the sunset a a backdrop, artist John Marshall creates whimsical silhouette art from cardboard.

His series, Sunset Selfies, features the artist himself playfully interacting with his handmade cardboard characters.

