Popular App Will Transform Your Selfie Into an Artsy Avatar, But It Comes With a Warning

By Sara Barnes on May 13, 2022

Sometimes, there's an app that is so captivating it takes the world by storm. NewProfilePic is that app of the moment, and it’s giving anyone who uses it an artsy avatar for their social media accounts. Using artificial intelligence, the technology transforms photos into stylized portraits that look like they’ve been digitally painted. The pictures even have a splashy background to suggest a hand-painted touch; it's incredible that these drawings are generated by a computer. To demonstrate just how powerful it is, people have been generating photos of celebrities using the app.

Part of the reason that NewProfilePic is so popular—aside from creating an aesthetically pleasing image–is that it’s easy to use. You simply upload your photo and choose a cartoon style. The app does the rest, and in just a few seconds you have a new picture to share on all of your social media profiles. Everyone who puts their photo through NewProfilePic is glowing, with softened features as if there is vaseline over the lens of a camera. Who wouldn’t want to look younger and like they have great skin?

The trending app is not without controversy, though, and privacy experts are sounding the alarm. The company behind it is Linerock Investments, which is registered in Moscow. It captures photographs in high resolution and then the data is theirs to keep and use at their disposal. By downloading the app, users agree to share their location, details about their device as well as photos on their social media. “I would question any app wanting this amount of data,” explains Jake Moore, a cybersecurity expert, “especially one which is largely unheard of and based in another country.”

The conversation surrounding this app is a good reminder that we need to be careful with our sensitive data and to always be discerning when it comes to what we put on our phones. When our data is shared, it’s nearly impossible to have control of it again.

The app NewProfilePic has started a new trend: people are using its AI technology to turn their selfies into an artsy avatar.

Celebrities have been given the NewProfilePic treatment…

…and non-celebrities have also been using it as a fun way to shake up their social media presence.

 

The trending app is not without controversy, though, and privacy experts are sounding the alarm.

 

The company behind it is Linerock Investments, which is registered in Moscow. It captures photographs in high resolution and then the data is theirs to keep and use at their disposal.

 

