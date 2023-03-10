Home / Entertainment

Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance, Get Roses From the Pop Superstar

By Regina Sienra on March 10, 2023

Senior Ladies Dancing to Rihanna

Rihanna's Super Bowl Half Time show sent ripples throughout pop culture, from Justina Miles' ASL performance to the conversations it started around motherhood and work. On top of that, it spawned myriad memes and reinterpretations, including some wholesome versions. The residents of Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green in Kentucky got together to record a TikTok that paid tribute to Rihanna's performance, and the result is wonderful.

The 12-second video features the Super Bowl remix of “Rude Boy” and a group of women all dressed in white, just like Rihanna's backup dancers. They move to the sides (one with the help of a walker) to reveal 87-year-old Dora Martin, who portrays Rihanna with a microphone and a red outfit, cheerfully dancing along to the music.

The video has earned over 30 million views and 3.7 million likes, and it's even found some A-list fans. Rihanna as well as Jay-Z decided to send roses to the senior living facility where the stars of the video reside. The delivery included 100 red roses with the message, “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation,” referencing his entertainment company, which boasts Rihanna on their artist roster.

The singer herself sent a bouquet of white roses with a card that described the video as “amazing.” The Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green team shared a picture of the flower arrangement with the caption, “The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered!”

Riding a high from the viral status of the video, the flowers and the kind words further uplifted the elderly women. “It makes you younger to know that you can keep up with them,” Martin said regarding the response to her dancing in the video. “It keeps you young. I feel like I’m 16 years old.”

A group of elderly women at the Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green made a TikTok that paid tribute to Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.

@arcadiasrlivingbg Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp ♬ original sound – Brian Esperon

The singer caught wind of it and sent them flowers with a card that praised their performance.

Jay-Z also sent them 100 roses.

Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green: Website | Facebook | TikTok
Rihanna: Website | Facebook | Spotify
h/t: [Complex]

Related Articles:

TikTok Grandma Shares Easy Pumpkin Carving Trick That Is Blowing People’s Minds

82-Year-Old Walmart Cashier Retires After TikToker Raises $100K for Him

AI-Generated Art Imagines a Fabulous Fashion Show Featuring Only Senior Models

Dutch Supermarket Adds “Slow Checkout Lanes” for Senior Citizens Who Could Use a Chat

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Jamie Lee Curtis Calls for Matinee Concerts for Those Who Go To Bed Early
Watch Jimmy Fallon Prank the Coaches of ‘The Voice’ With His Singing Audition
Reboot of ‘The Proud Family’ Cartoon Dedicates an Episode to Autism Awareness
Spooky Cosplay Perfectly Captures the Nightmare-Making Moment From ‘The Ring’
Actor Ke Huy Quan Gives Emotional Speech as He Makes History With His SAG Awards Win
Actress Jennifer Coolidge Gives Emotional Speech About Her Parents at SAG Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Actor James Hong Steals the Show With His Humorous and Heartfelt SAG Award Speech
Michelle Yeoh Celebrates Historic Win at SAG Awards With Another Iconic Acceptance Speech
Rebel Wilson Gets Engaged to Her Girlfriend in Front of Disneyland Castle
Alison Brie Bares It All (Literally) In a Hotel Hallway To Make Her Husband Laugh
Vanity Fair’s 29th Hollywood Issue Highlights 12 Young Stars in Captivating Portraits
Studio Ghibli’s ’Spirited Away’ Stage Play Is Coming to the U.S. This Spring

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.