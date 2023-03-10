Seniors Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance, Get Roses From the Pop Superstar

Rihanna's Super Bowl Half Time show sent ripples throughout pop culture, from Justina Miles' ASL performance to the conversations it started around motherhood and work. On top of that, it spawned myriad memes and reinterpretations, including some wholesome versions. The residents of Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green in Kentucky got together to record a TikTok that paid tribute to Rihanna's performance, and the result is wonderful.

The 12-second video features the Super Bowl remix of “Rude Boy” and a group of women all dressed in white, just like Rihanna's backup dancers. They move to the sides (one with the help of a walker) to reveal 87-year-old Dora Martin, who portrays Rihanna with a microphone and a red outfit, cheerfully dancing along to the music.

The video has earned over 30 million views and 3.7 million likes, and it's even found some A-list fans. Rihanna as well as Jay-Z decided to send roses to the senior living facility where the stars of the video reside. The delivery included 100 red roses with the message, “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation,” referencing his entertainment company, which boasts Rihanna on their artist roster.

The singer herself sent a bouquet of white roses with a card that described the video as “amazing.” The Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green team shared a picture of the flower arrangement with the caption, “The moment we’ve hoped for, Rihanna has delivered!”

Riding a high from the viral status of the video, the flowers and the kind words further uplifted the elderly women. “It makes you younger to know that you can keep up with them,” Martin said regarding the response to her dancing in the video. “It keeps you young. I feel like I’m 16 years old.”

A group of elderly women at the Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green made a TikTok that paid tribute to Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.

The singer caught wind of it and sent them flowers with a card that praised their performance.

Jay-Z also sent them 100 roses.

