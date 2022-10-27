TikTok Grandma Shares Easy Pumpkin Carving Trick That Is Blowing People’s Minds

Every year, amazing and trendy pumpkin carving ideas make the rounds online. However, the process of getting your gourd ready for a design can be a bit daunting. That's why Babs Costello, better known on TikTok as @brunchwithbabs, has shared some clever tips for easy pumpkin carving. Costello is know for sharing insightful advice on a wide range of topics, from cleaning to stress management, and her video on how to carve a pumpkin is just as great.

While some expert Halloween artists are proficient with pumpkin carving kits, most of us could use a hack or two. For starters, Costello suggests sitting and placing the pumpkin you'll be carving in your lap, as opposed doing everything on a table. For practicality and keeping a spooky aesthetic, this grandma recommends carving from the bottom, not the top.

Costello's most brilliant piece of advice calls in a good-old kitchen device. To loosen up the the seeds and save a lot of time, she uses a hand mixer. This idea has even been put to test by actress Jennifer Garner, who gave it a thumbs-up and wrote: “It's a win!”

When planning a design, Costello suggests trading the ubiquitous black marker for a red dry erase one, which will wipe out in a much smoother way when you're done. However, if you're not comfortable carving with a knife or you want the kids to join this seasonal activity, she brings up the idea of using cookie cutters and a soft rubber mallet for easier carving. And you don't have to look up any particular shapes. Check out the lovely heart-shaped eyes her pumpkin has!

For the finishing touches, Costello advises applying Vaseline to all the pumpkin’s cut surfaces, like the eyes, nose, mouth, or any areas you've carved out. This will lock the moisture in and prevent the pumpkin from drying out before Halloween night. Lastly, the genius grandma encourages her audience to sprinkle some cinnamon or any seasonal spices inside the pumpkin. This way, it will emanate a sweet, festive smell when you light it up with a candle.

Scroll down to watch Costello explain it all on TikTok. And if pumpkin carving still sounds too intimidating, you can always play it safe and try some pumpkin painting ideas.

Check out all her tips on how to carve a pumpkin in the video below:

