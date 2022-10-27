Home / Crafts

TikTok Grandma Shares Easy Pumpkin Carving Trick That Is Blowing People’s Minds

By Regina Sienra on October 27, 2022
TikTok Grandma Shares Surprising and Brilliant Pumpkin Carving Tips

Photo: Screenshot from TikTok

Every year, amazing and trendy pumpkin carving ideas make the rounds online. However, the process of getting your gourd ready for a design can be a bit daunting. That's why Babs Costello, better known on TikTok as @brunchwithbabs, has shared some clever tips for easy pumpkin carving. Costello is know for sharing insightful advice on a wide range of topics, from cleaning to stress management, and her video on how to carve a pumpkin is just as great.

While some expert Halloween artists are proficient with pumpkin carving kits, most of us could use a hack or two. For starters, Costello suggests sitting and placing the pumpkin you'll be carving in your lap, as opposed doing everything on a table. For practicality and keeping a spooky aesthetic, this grandma recommends carving from the bottom, not the top.

Costello's most brilliant piece of advice calls in a good-old kitchen device. To loosen up the the seeds and save a lot of time, she uses a hand mixer. This idea has even been put to test by actress Jennifer Garner, who gave it a thumbs-up and wrote: “It's a win!”

When planning a design, Costello suggests trading the ubiquitous black marker for a red dry erase one, which will wipe out in a much smoother way when you're done. However, if you're not comfortable carving with a knife or you want the kids to join this seasonal activity, she brings up the idea of using cookie cutters and a soft rubber mallet for easier carving. And you don't have to look up any particular shapes. Check out the lovely heart-shaped eyes her pumpkin has!

For the finishing touches, Costello advises applying Vaseline to all the pumpkin’s cut surfaces, like the eyes, nose, mouth, or any areas you've carved out. This will lock the moisture in and prevent the pumpkin from drying out before Halloween night. Lastly, the genius grandma encourages her audience to sprinkle some cinnamon or any seasonal spices inside the pumpkin. This way, it will emanate a sweet, festive smell when you light it up with a candle.

Scroll down to watch Costello explain it all on TikTok. And if pumpkin carving still sounds too intimidating, you can always play it safe and try some pumpkin painting ideas.

Check out all her tips on how to carve a pumpkin in the video below:

@brunchwithbabs 🎃Do’s and Don’ts of Pumpkin Carving 🎃It is a treasured tradition in our family to carve jack-o-lanterns for Halloween.  But with all the yuck and mess, sometimes my kids would quit the project before we even started.  Babs’ Do’s and Don’ts for Pumpkin Carving, saves the mess and speeds up carving so you can have the perfect jack-o-lantern with no mess and no fuss.  Happy Halloween 🎃XO Babs 1. Carve from bottom.  That way you have the stem to hold onto and you can easily slip the pumpkin right over a candle or flashlight. 2. Hold pumpkin in your lap to carve.  You will have a much steadier pumpkin to cut.    3. Use a red dry erase marker to sketch your design. It erases easily and if you miss a spot, it blends in. 4. Use a hand mixer to clean out your pumpkin. 5. Use cookie cutters and a rubber mallet to carve your design. 6. Cover all cut surfaces with Vaseline to keep the pumpkin moist after carving.  Pumpkins should last 1-2 weeks carved! 7. Sprinkle some cinnamon on the inside top of your pumpkin for festive pumpkin spice smell when a candle is lit inside the pumpkin.  🎃 #pumpkincarving ♬ original sound – everyone’s grandmother

Actress Jennifer Garner put the hand mixer hack to the test and gave it at thumbs-up!

h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Regina Sienra
