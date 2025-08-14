Home / Architecture

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Cultural Center With Roof That Rises and Falls Like a River

By Eva Baron on August 14, 2025

Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects with clouds

At this point, it’s safe to say that Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) stands as one of the world’s most innovative architecture firms. For years, ZHA has spearheaded sweeping, ambitious, and at times unexpected projects, encompassing everything from a decadent Roman hotel to a futuristic science fiction museum. Amid ongoing construction for its 46-story Shenzhen Institute of Financial Technology tower, the firm will be now returning to China for yet another project. This time, though, ZHA is tackling something a little more performance-based.

Nestled in the heart of Shaoxing, China, the Zhejiang Shaoxing Shangyu District Cao’e River Culture and Art Center will foreground the city’s newest cultural quarter and is designed to host local and international opera, dance, musical, and drama productions. These performances can unfold across several monumental spaces, whether it be the Center’s 1,400-seat Grand Theater, 500-seat Black-Box Multifunctional Hall, Heritage Museum, Arts and Education Center, or Digital Art Gallery. Judging by these features alone, it’s already clear that cultural expression guides the Shaoxing Culture and Art Center more than anything. That fact only becomes more apparent based on the structure’s architectural elements.

Nothing expresses this better than the center’s roof, which rises and falls in graceful curves just like the surrounding river landscape. Glazed tiles cover the roof, creating an organic sheen that almost resembles a rock weathered and smoothed down by a river’s current. Beyond that, this dramatic silhouette is also designed to recall China’s craft tradition as well as the region’s vernacular architecture, which often incorporates interconnected, pitched roofs. These gestural forms seamlessly complement the Center’s facades that, according to ZHA, are a “contemporary articulation” of jade-green Celadon ceramics.

“[These] ceramics originated locally at the beginning of the Northern Song Dynasty approximately 1,200 years ago,” ZHA explains. “In this way, traditional materials and innovative architecture are integrated coherently, defining a 21st century cultural building with a direct connection to the region’s ancient past.”

The Shaoxing Culture and Art Center integrates multiple levels of public spaces alongside serene, sheltered courtyards, outdoor gathering spaces, and terraced landscapes. ZHA’s emphasis on greenery is reflected in the Center’s sustainable design, which directly responds to Shaoxing’s subtropical monsoon climate.

“The large sloping roofs incorporate wide overhangs around the perimeter of each venue, providing effective shading for the glass facades,” ZHA continues. “Solar analysis of the site throughout each season has defined the roofs’ geometries to create self-shading zones that effectively reduce solar heat gain within the building and shade the outdoor courtyards in the summer months.”

The project is currently in its “Detailed Design” stage, with ZHA recently releasing renderings of the Center. To learn more about the Shaoxing Culture and Art Center, visit the Zaha Hadid Architects website.

Designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, the Shaoxing Culture and Art Center pays tribute to the nearby Cao’e River, thanks to its gracefully curving roof.

Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects at sunset

Close-up of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects at sunset

Exterior view of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

Roof of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

Close-up of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Center is designed to host local and international opera, dance, musical, and drama productions, while also honoring China’s rich architectural and craft traditions.

Exterior view of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

Interior view of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

Interior view of a performance space in Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

The Shaoxing Culture and Art Center is currently in its “Detailed Design” stage, with no set completion date as of this writing.

Roof of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

Aerial shot of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

Aerial shot of Shaoxing Culture and Art Center by Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Related Articles:

Zaha Hadid Architects Designs a Sweeping Station for the Brand New Riyadh Metro Network

Zaha Hadid Architects Unveils Stunning Plans for the Alisher Navoi Centre in Uzbekistan

Zaha Hadid Architecture Designs 688-Foot-Tall Tower with Cascading Interior Terraces

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sculptural Tree Is a Vertical Park With 56 Elevated “Petal” Terraces
MAD Architects Design Light and Bright “Garden Airport” Terminal Inspired by Nature
Take a Look Inside a Rare Buddhist Temple in Malaysia With One of the World’s Tallest Pagodas
Shanghai’s Dynamic Grand Opera House Resembles an Unfolding Fan
Notre-Dame Is Getting a Digital Twin That Is Accurate Down to the Inch
Stunning Tuscan Vineyard Marries Modern Design With Traditional Winemaking

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Spends 21 Years Hand-Carving Miniature Model of NYC With Nearly 1 Million Buildings
3D-Printed Recycled Plastic Swirls Around the Interior of an Experimental Gelateria
This Stunning Winery Discreetly Snakes Through a Sprawling Vineyard in Greece
Italian Sound Festival Fuses History With Electronic Music To Recreate an Electrifying Arch on Stage
MAD Unveils Giant Graceful ‘Chinese Paper Umbrella’ at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale
Taiwan High Rise Celebrates “Out of the Box” Thinking With Overhanging Cubes

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.