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New Shenzhen Natural History Museum Winds Along the Water To Become One With the Landscape

By Regina Sienra on September 7, 2026
Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

Over the last few years, Shenzhen, long regarded as China’s tech capital, has bet on a new wave of cultural institutions. The recently opened Shenzhen Natural History Museum is the latest example. But rather than leaning on the city’s futuristic atmosphere, the organic design blends in with the surrounding natural landscape, signaling a communion between the natural and the man-made world.

Conceived by a consortium formed by 3XN, B+H Architects, and Zhubo Design, the Shenzhen Natural History Museum is now the largest of its kind in South China and one of the largest natural history museums in the world. The building, which spans over 1.13 million square feet, sits next to Yanzi Lake. But the wonder of its design is how this winding building seems to have emerged from the ground up with its granite facade and carved openings.

“Nothing in nature is square. Nature is amorphous, dynamic, and always in formation,” says Kim Herforth Nielsen, Founder, Senior Partner, and Creative Director at 3XN. “From the beginning, the ambition was to create not a building, but a piece of landscape that had always been there—shaped by local geology, water, and time. That idea has been carried all the way from the competition stage to the museum that opens today, a place where the story of our planet is experienced as a physical journey through terrain, light and space.”

The museum building comprises five cone-shaped volumes that divide the main exhibition halls. Rather than moving from one box-shaped gallery to another, the curved walls of the museum evoke a continuous cave system. This offers an immersive visit in which guests can explore passages, atria, terraces, and framed views.

Among the exhibits on display are large‑scale installations and media environments alongside animal, plant, mineral, and fossil specimens. Together, these elements guide visitors through 4.6 billion years of Earth’s history, highlighting the natural ecosystems that make up the Shenzhen area and the South China region to connect them to a global natural history narrative.

The building and its outdoor environment are a communal experience, almost doubling as a park—an always welcome addition to a burgeoning metropolis where green areas can easily become an afterthought. Its walkable public roof takes visitors from the ground on a charming path featuring viewing terraces, themed gardens, and public plazas where people can roam and gather.

While the museum unites collections and research chronicling our planet’s evolution, it’s ultimately the architecture that makes this story a tangible one. “By turning the museum into a living educational landscape,” shares Nan Zhaoxu, Director of Shenzhen Natural History Museum Preparatory Office, “from the roof park to the cone‑shaped galleries—it allows visitors from Shenzhen and around the world to experience science, nature and place as one continuous journey that is specific to its place.”

The new Shenzhen Natural History Museum seems to blend in with the surrounding natural landscape.

Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

Conceived by a consortium formed by 3XN, B+H Architects, and Zhubo Design, the Shenzhen Natural History Museum is now the largest of its kind in South China.

Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

The wonder of its design is how this winding building seems to have emerged from the ground up with its granite facade and carved openings.

Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

The building and its outside environment are a communal experience, almost doubling as a park.

Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

Inside, the museum building comprises five cone-shaped volumes that divide the main exhibition halls.

Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

Rather than moving from one box-shaped gallery to another, the curved walls of the museum evoke a continuous cave system.

Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

“By turning the museum into a living educational landscape it allows visitors from Shenzhen and around the world to experience science, nature and place as one continuous journey that is specific to its place.”

Shenzhen Natural History Museum

Photo: Adam Mørk

3XN: Website
B+H Architects: Website
Zhubo Design: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by ing Media.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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