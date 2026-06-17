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Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey Marries Music and Art With Electric Events Through the Summer

By Regina Sienra on June 17, 2026
Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey during Noches de Verano

Photo: MARCO

Since its opening in 1991, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey (MARCO) has brought the work of innovative creatives to the largest city in Northern Mexico. Fast-forward three and a half decades, and it has cemented its status as the top art institution in this industrial hub. Hoping to welcome new audiences and spark conversations across artistic endeavors, the museum has launched Noches de Verano MARCO 2026, bringing together music and visual arts with weekly nightly events through the summer.

The Noches de Verano MARCO were originally launched in 2023 but have been revamped for 2026. This year, the event series has become embedded with the reverie surrounding the FIFA World Cup, in which Monterrey is a host city. This inspired the museum to book Japanese act DJ GINTA, who is headlining a show ahead of Japan’s match against Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium. To spotlight the best in the local music scene to visitors from around the world, MARCO has tasked music producer Toy Selectah and singer Gil Cerezo, long regarded as Monterrey music royalty, with curating the music program.

Among the other acts performing in Noches de Verano are BoomBox Cartel, Debit, Cherry Boys Club, and Mexico City’s legendary Sonido La Changa. As firm believers that music enriches the visual arts, the museum will simultaneously offer guided tours of its current exhibitions, spotlighting the work of Gabriel de la Mora, Wendy Cabrera Rubio, and Charles and Ray Eames.

Of all the exhibits, the sprawling Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA (Constellations and Drifts: Latin American Art from the FEMSA Collection) may benefit the most from the multidisciplinary spirit of the Noches de Verano. The show, featuring works from one of the most important corporate collections in Latin America, rejects a linear narrative in favor of an eclectic approach, regarding diverse media and artworks from the multifaceted Latin American art scene in the same way.

Divided around five themes—territories, colonial structures, identities, alchemy, abstraction, and geometrism—the show presents art created during the 20th and 21st centuries. The curatorial work rallies the audience to explore the regional identity beyond the lines on a map, prompting a conversation about what brings us together and what sets us apart. “These connections bring to light a web of relationships, tensions, and debates that artists have transformed into sensitive and critical insights into their environment,” says the museum.

To stay up to date with the museum, follow MARCO on Instagram. You can also plan your visit on the museum’s website.

The Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey (MARCO) has launched its Noches de Verano MARCO 2026.

Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey during Noches de Verano

Photo: Arthur Mora for MARCO

The event brings together music and visual arts with weekly nightly events through the summer.

Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey during Noches de Verano

Photo: Yaneth Hernández for MARCO

This year, the event has become embedded with the reverie surrounding the World Cup, in which Monterrey is a host city.

Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey during Noches de Verano

Photo: MARCO

As firm believers that music enriches the visual arts, the museum will simultaneously offer guided tours of its current exhibitions.

Constellations and Drifts: Latin American Art from the FEMSA Collection at Monterrey Museum of Contemporary Art

Exhibition view: “Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA.” Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey, 2026. Courtesy of the FEMSA Collection. Photo: Michelle Lartigue

Of all the exhibits, the sprawling Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA may benefit the most from the multidisciplinary spirit of the Noches de Verano.

Constellations and Drifts: Latin American Art from the FEMSA Collection at Monterrey Museum of Contemporary Art

Exhibition view: “Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA.” Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey, 2026. Courtesy of the FEMSA Collection. Photo: Michelle Lartigue

Featuring works from one of the most important corporate collections in Latin America, it offers a snapshot of the regional art scene with works from the 20th and 21st centuries.

Constellations and Drifts: Latin American Art from the FEMSA Collection at Monterrey Museum of Contemporary Art

Exhibition view: “Constelaciones y derivas: arte de América Latina desde la Colección FEMSA.” Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey, 2026. Courtesy of the FEMSA Collection. Photo: Michelle Lartigue

Museum of Contemporary Art of Monterrey (MARCO): Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by MARCO.

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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