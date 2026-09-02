Amazing Winners of the 2026 Minimalist Photography Awards Prove That Less Is More

The winners of the 2026 Minimalist Photography Awards have just been announced, celebrating the striking power of simplicity across 12 categories. Photographers from nearly 70 countries submitted more than 6,200 images, giving the judges no easy task when it came to selecting the winners.

This year, Polish photographer Marcin Giba was named Minimalist Photographer of the Year, earning the grand prize of €2,000 (approximately $2,318). His winning series, Last Winter, comprises seven evocative images captured between 2025 and 2026 in his hometown of Rybnik, Poland.

“I shot them using a drone and they capture the incredible forms nature has created on the frozen lakes,” he reveals. “I realize that the winter I remember from childhood—frosty and white—is becoming less frequent. Snow in the city is becoming a fleeting, almost ephemeral phenomenon.” He adds, “So when the conditions finally allow and I take flight, I feel like I’m documenting a vanishing beauty.”

Giba’s series also won 1st place in the Aerial Photography category. At first glance, it’s not quite clear what we’re looking at. Ice and snow shot from above looks just like deep blue nebulas in space, or like cells under a microscope. “These forms are not imposed on the landscape but discovered within it, creating an intriguing connection between nature and the human imagination,” the Minimalist Photography Awards explains. “Giba’s photographs move between landscape and abstraction, inviting viewers to look beyond what is immediately visible and find their own associations in the ice.”

Other winners include Vlada de Nooij, who won 1st place in the Conceptual category for her Prism of Perception series of surreal, folded portraits. Meanwhile, landscape astrophotographer Mihail Minkov won 1st place in the Night Photography category for his dreamlike series, The magic of the night sky over Atacama, where he captured some of the darkest night skies in the world.

“Minimalism continues to remind us that an image doesn’t have to be complex to be powerful,” says Milad Safabakhsh, founder of Minimalist Photography Awards. “The 2026 edition brings together photographers from around the world who find beauty and meaning in simplicity, space, light and silence. What I love about this year’s selection is how different each photographer’s approach is. Together, these images show how much minimalist photography has grown and how relevant and inspiring it continues to be today.”

Check out the winners below and find out more about the annual photo contest on the Minimalist Photography Awards website. And if you want to see more fantastic photography, check out the winners from 2025 here.

The winners of the 2026 Minimalist Photography Awards have just been announced, celebrating the striking power of simplicity across 12 categories.

Polish photographer Marcin Giba was named Minimalist Photographer of the Year for his series of snow and ice images, titled Last Winter.

Check out the other winners from the 12 different categories. First up: Abstract.

Aerial Photography

Architecture

Conceptual

Fine art

Landscape

Long Exposure

Night Photography

Open

Photomanipulation

Portrait

Street

Minimalist Photography Awards: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Minimalist Photography Awards.