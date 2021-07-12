Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.

Every year, thousands of art history lovers flock to Rome to view some of the greatest masterpieces from the Renaissance. Now, a new immersive experience by production company SEE Attractions Inc. brings one of the most beloved Italian frescoes to the United States. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition is a new show in San Antonio, Texas that boasts true-to-size, museum-quality copies of the Renaissance painter's magnum opus inside the historic Lambermont mansion.

The exhibition features 34 reproductions of scenes from the Sistine Chapel ceiling, such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement. However, instead of struggling to look at these works from below, visitors will be able to view each scene at eye level. “Our aim is to bring you the art Michelangelo created close up,” Martin Biallas, the CEO of SEE Attractions Inc., tells San Antonio Magazine's Vivian Philips. “In the Sistine Chapel, you aren't allowed to take any photos at all. Here, you can take as much time and as many pictures as you want. We've had people pose in front of The Creation of Adam reaching toward each other—that is something you could never do in the Vatican.”

By installing the exhibition at a piece of San Antonio history, the experience promises to be even more spectacular, with artwork spread across the three-story floor plan. “We are honored to share this experience with art lovers of San Antonio and visitors from afar,” continues Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE Attractions, Inc. “We are certain all visitors will be in awe after each visit. Whether you have visited the Sistine Chapel before or are seeing these masterpieces for the first time, the intimate, one-of-a-kind view invites a new perspective.”

The exhibition is now open at Lambermont Events in San Antonio, Texas through September 6, 2021. Tickets start at $13.25 and are available for purchase via the exhibition's website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by SEE Attractions, Inc.

