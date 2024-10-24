Home / Photography / Photography Gear

This Ergonomic Grip Turns Your Mobile Phone Into a Professional Camera

By Jessica Stewart on October 24, 2024
SNAPPY Mobile Phone Grip and Gimbal

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

If you want to take your mobile phone photography to the next level, SNAPPY will do the trick. Now available on Kickstarter, this cool piece of camera gear is marketed as a “super stable ergonomic battery grip for mobile phones,” but it's much more than that.

The mobile gimbal not only helps control the angle, lighting, and motion of your photos and videos, it also acts as a Bluetooth remote and a power bank. SNAPPY easily clips onto your phone and allows you to switch from landscape to portrait mode seamlessly. And that's not all. An easy toggle button allows you to move between photo and video with a click, while the integrated wheel provides precise zoom control.

Developed by Hong Kong-based photo equipment manufacturer Buddiesman, SNAPPY was developed with content creators in mind. The ergonomic grip makes you feel like you're holding a real camera, while the modular design gives it greater flexibility. For instance, the grip can also work independently as a remote control that functions at a distance of up to 10 meters (32.8 feet).

SNAPPY also contains a built-in ring light to perfectly illuminate any shot in cool or warm light. Thanks to multiple expansion ports, you can easily add additional lighting or accessories like a microphone or tripod. And, while you aren't shooting, SNAPPY folds into a convenient phone stand so you can watch a video and unwind.

The Kickstarter campaign, which offers deep discounts on the SNAPPY and additional accessories like a fill light, tripod, and camera bag, is running until October 29. With an estimated delivery date of November 2024, it would also make a great holiday surprise for anyone who loves photography. As part of the campaign, a single SNAPPY runs for $89, though there are a limited number of super early bird discounts available at the time of writing.

SNAPPY is a mobile phone gimbal that helps control the angle, lighting, and motion of your photos and videos.

SNAPPY Mobile Phone Grip and Gimbal

Now available on Kickstarter, it allows you to move from landscape to portrait photos instantly.

SNAPPY Mobile Phone Grip and Gimbal

There's also a wheel for precise zooming and a built-in ring light.

SNAPPY Mobile Phone Grip and Gimbal

SNAPPY Mobile Phone Grip and Gimbal

And, when you're taking a break, it also can serve as a phone stand.

SNAPPY Mobile Phone Grip and Gimbal

SNAPPY: Kickstarter

All images via SNAPPY.

Related Articles:

6 Best Camera Bags for Travel in 2024

The 6 Best Photography Backdrops of 2024

This Pocket-Sized Flying Camera Is an Easy Entry Into Using a Drone

Super Telephoto Camera Lets You Capture HD Wildlife Photos and Videos With Your Smartphone

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

The 6 Best Photography Backdrops of 2024
6 Best Camera Bags for Travel in 2024
Super Telephoto Camera Lets You Capture HD Wildlife Photos and Videos With Your Smartphone
Polaroid Honors Jean-Michel Basquiat With Vivid Camera and Film Collection
This Pocket-Sized Flying Camera Is an Easy Entry Into Using a Drone
Leica Releases Hybrid Camera That Can Print Photos and Save Them Digitally

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Reuben Wu Shows the Power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max With Stunning Photos in the Desert
Polaroid Releases New I-2 Camera With Manual Controls For More Creative Capabilities
Classic ‘Contax G2’ Camera Is Given a Very Colorful Makeover
Innovative Device Lets You Turn Your Smartphone Into a Smart Telescope
This Tiny Drone Cam Can Fold Up and Fit in Your Pocket
Couple Discovers a Trove of 2,000 Vintage Cameras in Abandoned Storage Unit

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.