This Ergonomic Grip Turns Your Mobile Phone Into a Professional Camera

If you want to take your mobile phone photography to the next level, SNAPPY will do the trick. Now available on Kickstarter, this cool piece of camera gear is marketed as a “super stable ergonomic battery grip for mobile phones,” but it's much more than that.

The mobile gimbal not only helps control the angle, lighting, and motion of your photos and videos, it also acts as a Bluetooth remote and a power bank. SNAPPY easily clips onto your phone and allows you to switch from landscape to portrait mode seamlessly. And that's not all. An easy toggle button allows you to move between photo and video with a click, while the integrated wheel provides precise zoom control.

Developed by Hong Kong-based photo equipment manufacturer Buddiesman, SNAPPY was developed with content creators in mind. The ergonomic grip makes you feel like you're holding a real camera, while the modular design gives it greater flexibility. For instance, the grip can also work independently as a remote control that functions at a distance of up to 10 meters (32.8 feet).

SNAPPY also contains a built-in ring light to perfectly illuminate any shot in cool or warm light. Thanks to multiple expansion ports, you can easily add additional lighting or accessories like a microphone or tripod. And, while you aren't shooting, SNAPPY folds into a convenient phone stand so you can watch a video and unwind.

The Kickstarter campaign, which offers deep discounts on the SNAPPY and additional accessories like a fill light, tripod, and camera bag, is running until October 29. With an estimated delivery date of November 2024, it would also make a great holiday surprise for anyone who loves photography. As part of the campaign, a single SNAPPY runs for $89, though there are a limited number of super early bird discounts available at the time of writing.

SNAPPY is a mobile phone gimbal that helps control the angle, lighting, and motion of your photos and videos.

Now available on Kickstarter, it allows you to move from landscape to portrait photos instantly.

There's also a wheel for precise zooming and a built-in ring light.

And, when you're taking a break, it also can serve as a phone stand.

SNAPPY: Kickstarter

All images via SNAPPY.

Related Articles :

6 Best Camera Bags for Travel in 2024

The 6 Best Photography Backdrops of 2024

This Pocket-Sized Flying Camera Is an Easy Entry Into Using a Drone

Super Telephoto Camera Lets You Capture HD Wildlife Photos and Videos With Your Smartphone