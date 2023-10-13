Leica Releases Hybrid Camera That Can Print Photos and Save Them Digitally

The appeal of instant cameras is in the name. With just a click of a button, the image can be printed onto photo paper and developed in seconds. However, the downside is that these photos aren't saved digitally—that is, until now. Leica has released a sequel to their Sofort instant camera. The SOFORT 2 is a hybrid camera that includes both analog and digital capabilities.

Like its predecessor, the SOFORT 2 can print onto instant film. Unlike the old version though, the new model gives users the option to save photos digitally. SOFORT 2 has other digital functions as well. Photographers can use the Leica FOTOS app to send images from their phones to the camera to have them printed. Additionally, the camera comes with different modes, including selfie mode (which uses a different shutter button), landscape mode, and macro mode.

On the exterior, the SOFORT 2 is an elegant and compact camera. It comes in three colorways—white, red, and black—and features a minimalist rectangular design. Forty-five images can be saved onto the camera itself, with the option to add a microSD/microSDHC into the card slot for increased storage space.

The Sofort 2 camera will be available for purchase starting November 9, retailing at $389.

Watch this video to learn more about Leica's SOFORT 2:

Leica: Website | Instagram

h/t: [PetaPixel]

All images via Leica.

