Home / Photography / Photography Gear

Leica Releases Hybrid Camera That Can Print Photos and Save Them Digitally

By Margherita Cole on October 13, 2023
Leica Sofort 2 Camera

The appeal of instant cameras is in the name. With just a click of a button, the image can be printed onto photo paper and developed in seconds. However, the downside is that these photos aren't saved digitally—that is, until now. Leica has released a sequel to their Sofort instant camera. The SOFORT 2 is a hybrid camera that includes both analog and digital capabilities.

Like its predecessor, the SOFORT 2 can print onto instant film. Unlike the old version though, the new model gives users the option to save photos digitally. SOFORT 2 has other digital functions as well. Photographers can use the Leica FOTOS app to send images from their phones to the camera to have them printed. Additionally, the camera comes with different modes, including selfie mode (which uses a different shutter button), landscape mode, and macro mode.

On the exterior, the SOFORT 2 is an elegant and compact camera. It comes in three colorways—white, red, and black—and features a minimalist rectangular design. Forty-five images can be saved onto the camera itself, with the option to add a microSD/microSDHC into the card slot for increased storage space.

The Sofort 2 camera will be available for purchase starting November 9, retailing at $389.

Leica has released a new version of the SOFORT camera.

Leica Sofort 2 Camera

The SOFORT 2 is a hybrid camera with analog and digital capabilities.

Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera

It can print photos and save them digitally.

Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera

SOFORT 2 will be available for purchase starting November 9, retailing at $389.

Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera Leica Sofort 2 Camera

Watch this video to learn more about Leica's SOFORT 2:

Leica: Website | Instagram
h/t: [PetaPixel]

All images via Leica.

Related Articles:

Leica Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Leitz Auction With a Beautiful New Camera

Polaroid Releases New I-2 Camera With Manual Controls For More Creative Capabilities

Classic ‘Contax G2’ Camera Is Given a Very Colorful Makeover

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Reuben Wu Shows the Power of the iPhone 15 Pro Max With Stunning Photos in the Desert
Polaroid Releases New I-2 Camera With Manual Controls For More Creative Capabilities
Classic ‘Contax G2’ Camera Is Given a Very Colorful Makeover
Innovative Device Lets You Turn Your Smartphone Into a Smart Telescope
This Tiny Drone Cam Can Fold Up and Fit in Your Pocket
Couple Discovers a Trove of 2,000 Vintage Cameras in Abandoned Storage Unit

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Polaroid Now+ Is a Highly-Creative Instant Camera That Connects to Your Smart Phone
‘Polaroid Go’ Is a Pocket-Sized Instant Camera That Creates Tiny 2-Inch Prints

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.