Polaroid Honors Jean-Michel Basquiat With Vivid Camera and Film Collection

As a pioneer of contemporary street art, the work of Jean-Michel Basquiat is a perfect match for the immediacy of Polaroid pictures. Now, the photography company has honored the legacy of this visionary creator with a collection that marries the signature elements of both Basquiat and Polaroid. This project features a camera, film, and a shoulder strap.

“We aim to pay tribute to Basquiat's influence, motivating us to embrace authenticity and spontaneity in our creativity,” says Polaroid chairman Oskar Smolokowski. “Andy Warhol and Maripol often photographed Basquiat on Polaroid film, capturing his essence, which in turn inspired Polaroid to curate this collection.” This series is part of a larger effort to celebrate creators who used instant photography to document their work, such as Warhol himself and David Bowie.

The star of the collection is a Polaroid Now Generation 2 i-Type Instant Camera covered in one of his most dynamic works, Boy and Dog in a Johnnypump, 1982. Since each piece is hydro-dipped, Polaroid states that no two cameras are ever the same. The device pairs perfectly with the limited-edition orange shoulder strap, which boasts elements from Untitled (Crown), 1982 and World Famous Vol. 1 Thesis, 1983.

The Color i-Type Film – Basquiat Edition serves as a mini gallery of the late artist. The packs contain eight of 10 unique collectable frames, each designed with a different Basquiat artwork. From the yellow tones of Hollywood Africans to the vividness of the landmark work Bird on Money, each piece adds a new layer of spontaneity and vibrancy to the user's photographs.

“Inspired by the raw and unfiltered artistic style of Basquiat, this collection celebrates the shared commitment to authenticity, spontaneity, and embracing imperfections,” writes Polaroid. “Basquiat’s belief in beauty through improvisation aligns with the unpredictable nature of Polaroid photography, capturing genuine moments in their unedited form.”

You can order the Basquiat collection on Polaroid's website.

Polaroid has honored the legacy of Jean-Michel Basquiat with a new collection.

The Polaroid x Basquiat collection features a limited-edition camera, film, and a shoulder strap.

“Basquiat’s belief in beauty through improvisation aligns with the unpredictable nature of Polaroid photography, capturing genuine moments in their unedited form.”

The Color i-Type Film – Basquiat Edition serves as a mini gallery of the late artist. All packs contain 8 of 10 unique collectable frames, each one designed with a different Basquiat artwork.

Polaroid: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

All images via Polaroid.

Related Articles:

New LEGO Set Recreates Iconic Polaroid Land Camera With Functional Features

Polaroid Releases New I-2 Camera With Manual Controls For More Creative Capabilities

Polaroid Now+ Is a Highly-Creative Instant Camera That Connects to Your Smart Phone

Artist Reimagines Instant Film as Embroidered Landscape Polaroids