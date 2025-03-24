Leica Collaborates With Moncler for a Limited-Edition Runway-Ready Instant Camera

Germany-based Leica is known for being a stylish, top-of-the-line company in the world of photography. For years, this prestige has inspired a long-standing collaboration with Italian brand Moncler, bringing together the best in fashion and photography. Now, the two powerhouses have come together once again for a limited-edition Leica x Moncler Sofort 2 camera.

The camera was conceived for Moncler's Fall/Winter 2025 show in Courchevel, in the French Alps, where the fashion house was founded in 1952. The limited edition is very much like the regular white Sofort 2, except for two subtle details—Moncler's logo on the bottom right and the legend “MONCLER GRENOBLE COURCHEVEL 2025” in a sans-serif font on the top of the camera.

The Leica x Moncler Sofort 2 is limited to 100 units, which were handed out during the fashion show (on March 15) to attendees who wanted to capture the best moments and outfits on the runway. Sadly, this means the camera is not on the market for the public, so it's very hard for Leica fans to get their hands on one. However, if you're more interested in the capabilities of the camera, you can simply order a Leica Sofort 2. After all, what makes the collaboration unique is the branding.

As we previously reported, the Leica Sofort 2 is a hybrid camera with both analog and digital capabilities. Not only can it print onto instant film, but it also allows users to save photos digitally. You can use the Leica FOTOS app to send images from your phone to the camera to have them printed. You can also get creative with the Leica Sofort 2's different modes, such as selfie mode, landscape mode, and macro mode.

The Leica x Moncler Sofort 2 is not the first limited-edition camera these companies have launched together. In 2014, they released a leather-wrapped version of the Leica X wrapped in blue, white, and red leather, which was limited to 1,500 pieces.

To stay up to date with the latest releases of these companies, make sure to follow Leica and Moncler on Instagram.

Leica and Moncler have come together once again for a limited-edition Leica x Moncler Sofort 2 camera.

The camera was conceived for Moncler's Fall/Winter 2025 show in Courchevel, in the French Alps.

The Leica x Moncler Sofort 2 is limited to 100 units, which were handed out during the March 15 fashion show.

All images via Moncler.

Related Articles :

Leica Releases Hybrid Camera That Can Print Photos and Save Them Digitally

Leica Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Leitz Auction With a Beautiful New Camera

Long-Awaited Leica Medium-Format DSLR Camera Finally Hits the Market

6 Best Camera Bags for Travel