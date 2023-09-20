Polaroid Releases New I-2 Camera With Manual Controls For More Creative Capabilities

The first Polaroid camera was released in 1948, and the brand is still a favorite among creators. Now, Polaroid is adding a game-changing model to its impressive lineup. Called the I-2, this instant camera is the first product in its history that features built-in manual controls.

The camera itself has a classic Polaroid design, with a black exterior made with an impact-resistant plastic and minimalist details. What makes it so unique is its six camera modes, which include aperture, shutter, multi-exposure, timer, manual, and automatic. There's also a tripod mount on the bottom of the camera. All of these upgrades allow users to have much more freedom in their photography. Of course, these new additions also make this model the most expensive one in Polaroid's store.

“For a long time, it was our dream to make a high-end Polaroid camera and give people more choice in the world of analog photography—a choice that many passionate photographers told us they were craving,” says Polaroid’s CEO Oskar Smolokowski. “To develop the I-2, we expanded our engineering team and spent more than four years designing and finessing every element. It is the most capable camera we’ve ever made and a true milestone in our journey.”

One of the most notable features of the I-2 is its 3-element lens made of optical-grade polycarbonate and acrylic, which the brand calls the “sharpest-ever Polaroid lens.” The entire camera was built around this amazing tool. Additionally, the I-2 is charged using a USB-C cable and can hold enough power to last through 15 rounds of film. There's also Bluetooth compatibility for an accompanying app. Plus, the camera is compatible with all of the films Polaroid offers, including the i-Type, 600, and SX-70.

You can purchase the Polaroid I-2 camera via the brand's online store, with prices starting at $599.99 for just the camera, and slightly more for sets that include a holster and strap.

Watch these videos to learn more about the I-2 camera:

Polaroid also enlisted photographers to demonstrate its innovative capabilities:

Polaroid: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Hypebeast]

All images via Polaroid.

