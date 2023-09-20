Home / Photography / Photography Gear

Polaroid Releases New I-2 Camera With Manual Controls For More Creative Capabilities

By Margherita Cole on September 20, 2023
Polaroid I-2 Camera

The first Polaroid camera was released in 1948, and the brand is still a favorite among creators. Now, Polaroid is adding a game-changing model to its impressive lineup. Called the I-2, this instant camera is the first product in its history that features built-in manual controls.

The camera itself has a classic Polaroid design, with a black exterior made with an impact-resistant plastic and minimalist details. What makes it so unique is its six camera modes, which include aperture, shutter, multi-exposure, timer, manual, and automatic. There's also a tripod mount on the bottom of the camera. All of these upgrades allow users to have much more freedom in their photography. Of course, these new additions also make this model the most expensive one in Polaroid's store.

“For a long time, it was our dream to make a high-end Polaroid camera and give people more choice in the world of analog photography—a choice that many passionate photographers told us they were craving,” says Polaroid’s CEO Oskar Smolokowski. “To develop the I-2, we expanded our engineering team and spent more than four years designing and finessing every element. It is the most capable camera we’ve ever made and a true milestone in our journey.”

One of the most notable features of the I-2 is its 3-element lens made of optical-grade polycarbonate and acrylic, which the brand calls the “sharpest-ever Polaroid lens.” The entire camera was built around this amazing tool. Additionally, the I-2 is charged using a USB-C cable and can hold enough power to last through 15 rounds of film. There's also Bluetooth compatibility for an accompanying app. Plus, the camera is compatible with all of the films Polaroid offers, including the i-Type, 600, and SX-70.

You can purchase the Polaroid I-2 camera via the brand's online store, with prices starting at $599.99 for just the camera, and slightly more for sets that include a holster and strap.

Polaroid has released a new I-2 instant camera.

Polaroid I-2 Camera

It can be used in six different ways: automatic, manual, as well as with aperture priority, shutter priority, a self-timer, and multiple exposure modes.

Polaroid I-2 Camera

These new additions give the camera more creative capability for users.

Polaroid I-2 Camera

The I-2 also features a 3-element lens made of optical-grade polycarbonate and acrylic, called the “sharpest-ever Polaroid lens.”

Polaroid I-2 Camera

In terms of power, the I-2 camera depends on a USB-C cable for charging.

Polaroid I-2 Camera

It is also compatible with three kinds of film: i-Type, 600, and SX-70.

Polaroid I-2 Camera

The starting price for the Polaroid I-2 camera is $599.99.

Polaroid I-2 Camera

Watch these videos to learn more about the I-2 camera:

Polaroid also enlisted photographers to demonstrate its innovative capabilities:

Polaroid: Website | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Hypebeast]

All images via Polaroid.

Related Articles:

Polaroid Now+ Is a Highly-Creative Instant Camera That Connects to Your Smart Phone

Artist Reimagines Instant Film as Embroidered Landscape Polaroids

‘Polaroid Go’ Is a Pocket-Sized Instant Camera That Creates Tiny 2-Inch Prints

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Classic ‘Contax G2’ Camera Is Given a Very Colorful Makeover
Innovative Device Lets You Turn Your Smartphone Into a Smart Telescope
This Tiny Drone Cam Can Fold Up and Fit in Your Pocket
Couple Discovers a Trove of 2,000 Vintage Cameras in Abandoned Storage Unit
Polaroid Now+ Is a Highly-Creative Instant Camera That Connects to Your Smart Phone
‘Polaroid Go’ Is a Pocket-Sized Instant Camera That Creates Tiny 2-Inch Prints

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.