6 Best Camera Bags for Travel in 2024

Whether you’re road-tripping or traveling internationally, it’s time to break out your camera—but you want to make sure that it’s not only safe but also easily accessible. With the best camera bags, you can protect your travel camera from the elements and potential theft. From backpacks to crossbody bags, we found the best camera bags for travel for those whose main concern is style, budget, weatherproofing, and more.

To find the best camera bag for travel, we've consulted top tech publications, well-known travel blogs, and tons of customer reviews, looking for options for everyone, from budget-minded travelers to those just traveling with a carry-on. Whether you’re a beginner photographer who started off taking pet photos or a seasoned pro who’s deep into nature photography, here are the best bags for having your camera ready as you jet-set across the globe.

Our Top Picks:

Reviews of The Best Camera Bags for Travel in 2024

1. Best Overall Camera Bag for Travel: Peak Design Everyday Backpack

Peak Design is known for its sleek, travel-friendly bags, and its Everyday Backpack is no exception. With a 20-liter capacity—the largest of the bags on this list—the backpack comes in two sizes and multiple colors, making it a crowd-pleaser from the start. From the outside, it doesn’t look like a camera bag, which adds to its versatility, yet the bag is chock full of handy storage features.

A convenient side panel allows you to see all your equipment at once, rather than fishing fragile camera gear out of the bottom of your bag. The Everyday Backpack also comes with moveable dividers that allow you to customize the inside of the bag to fit your camera equipment. Plus, the bag has a separate pocket for a tablet or laptop, making it a versatile option if you just want to use it as a regular backpack on non-travel days.

$279.95 at Peak Design

The Specs:

Dimensions: 11.8 x 5.9 x 18.1 inches

11.8 x 5.9 x 18.1 inches Capacity: 20 liters

20 liters Weight: 4.3 pounds

The Pros:

Available in two sizes

Four color options

Secure

Sleek design

Large capacity

The Cons:

Expensive

Lacks internal and external padding

Bag doesn’t stand up on its own

What Others Are Saying

Travel + Leisure tested and named the Peak Design Everyday Backpack the best travel bag. The zippered version of the bag was also tested and named the runner-up best camera backpack by Wired and Gear Junkie.

Buy the Peak Design Everyday Backpack:

$279.95 at Peak Design

$279.95 at Amazon

2. Best Small Camera Bag for Travel: Peak Design Everyday Sling

Like the top pick, this sling bag from Peak Design has an elegant, simple design with a more affordable price point and thoughtful details, like an adjustable strap, removable dividers, and a tablet compartment. It’s the best compact bag for travel and comes in three sizes, ranging from 3 liters to 10 liters, and three colors: black, gray, and blue.

With its smaller 6-liter capacity, it’s one of the best small camera bags for travel and is a good fit for weekend trips and beginner photographers who don’t need to lug around a lot of equipment. Plus, the Peak Design name means durable construction that will outlast most other beginner-friendly camera bags at cheaper price points.

$119.95 at Peak Design

The Specs:

Dimensions: 10.6 x 4.3 x 9.4 inches

10.6 x 4.3 x 9.4 inches Capacity: 6 liters

6 liters Weight: 1.7 pounds

The Pros:

Available in three sizes and colors

Stylish, compact design

Durable and long-lasting

The Cons:

Expensive for its size

Limited capacity

The flared compartment doesn’t work for all cameras

What Others Are Saying

The Peak Design Everyday Sling was tested and recommended by Travel + Leisure and Zen Travellers.

Buy the Peak Design Everyday Sling:

$119.95 at Peak Design

$119.95 at Amazon

3. Best Stylish Camera Bag for Travel: Brevite The Jumper Backpack

If you’re looking for style and function, this trendy, minimalist backpack called The Jumper is packed with useful camera storage. To add to its chic look, the bag is available in a whopping seven colors that you can match to your other luggage. Whether you choose the bright Lemon Yellow or the muted Boulder Tan, you can keep the bag in pristine condition by throwing it in the washing machine after your trip.

Not only does The Jumper open from the top like a traditional backpack, but it also has panels that zip open on the front and sides for easy access to your camera while on the go. Like many other camera bags on this list, it has removable dividers for configuring your perfect layout. Plus, it’s also quite lightweight at just 1.7 pounds—the same weight as the sling bag above.

$169.99 at Amazon

The Specs:

Dimensions: 10.5 x 5.5 x 16.25 inches

10.5 x 5.5 x 16.25 inches Capacity: 18 liters

18 liters Weight: 1.9 pounds

The Pros:

Minimalist, trendy design

Seven color options

Multiple access points

Can be used as an everyday backpack

Large capacity

The Cons:

Dividers could be more sturdy

Not as much structure as other bags

Light colors show wear

What Others Are Saying

The Brevite The Jumper Backpack was tested and recommended as the best everyday camera backpack by Wired and the camera bag with the best color options by Travel + Leisure.

Buy the Brevite The Jumper Backpack:

$169.99 at Amazon

4. Best Budget Camera Bag for Travel: Tullio Small Camera Bag

If you’re looking to pare down your camera gear to just the essentials, this stylish Tullio crossbody canvas camera bag can help. Available in six colors, this is the most lightweight and smallest-capacity option on the list—but it pays off in price. For under $30, you won’t find a better camera bag that you can carry for days on end, even in more formal situations.

The bag’s sling design makes it easy to access the outer and inner pockets without having to take it off. It’s small enough to fit in a larger carry-on and is conveniently water-resistant. The compact bag’s 6-liter capacity admittedly won’t work for all cameras, but should fit most mirrorless and DSLR cameras and smaller lenses.

$28.99 at Amazon

The Specs:

Dimensions: 7.5 x 4.7 x 11 inches

7.5 x 4.7 x 11 inches Capacity: 6 liters

6 liters Weight: 1 pound

The Pros:

Inexpensive

Six color options

Modern, casual design

The Cons:

Small capacity with no room for extra accessories

Shoulder strap lacks padding

Thin materials

What Others Are Saying

Tullio’s Small Camera Bag has more than 1,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.7-star rating.

Buy the Tullio Small Camera Bag:

$28.99 at Amazon

5. Best Camera Bag for International Travel: Lowepro Flipside 300 Backpack

In the field of photography, Lowepro is known for its unique, innovative bag designs, which are well-suited for international travel. The Lowepro Flipside 300 Backpack features a zip-open back panel that allows the backpack to fully open like a suitcase, making it easy for photographers to stay organized. This unique access point also protects against theft while traveling.

For quicker access, the bag has a small zippered side pocket that’s a great place to stash extra lenses. The bag’s materials are extremely durable, which makes it a great option for taking more adventurous, outdoorsy photo trips.

$137.88 at Amazon

The Specs:

Dimensions : 12.2 x 8.7 x 18.1 inches

: 12.2 x 8.7 x 18.1 inches Capacity: 17 liters

17 liters Weight: 3.1 pounds

The Pros:

Reasonably priced

Durable

Secure

Keeps camera gear safe from theft

The Cons:

Lacks external pockets

May have trouble fitting larger lenses

Not easy to access gear on the go

What Others Are Saying

Disney Tourist Blog recommends the Lowepro Flipside 300 Backpack for traveling with a camera.

Buy the Lowepro Flipside 300 Backpack:

$137.88 at Amazon

6. Best Waterproof Camera Bag for Travel: CADeN Camera Backpack Bag

If you’re headed to a rainy location, a waterproof camera bag will help ensure that your gear stays protected—and dry. In addition to being inexpensive, the CADeN Camera Backpack Bag is completely waterproof, while most camera bags require a separate rain cover.

The backpack is available in six sizes, perfect for newbie photographers and pros alike. It also comes in three colors and sports convenient internal dividers, an external pocket to fit a tripod, and a tablet compartment.

$29.99 at Amazon

The Specs:

Dimensions: 11.5 x 5 x 14.2 inches

11.5 x 5 x 14.2 inches Capacity: 14 liters

14 liters Weight: 1.7 pounds

The Pros:

Inexpensive

Six size options and three colors

Waterproof design

Secure

The Cons:

Lacks external pockets

Not many uses besides carrying camera gear

What Others Are Saying

The CADeN Camera Backpack Bag has more than 11,200 ratings and an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It’s also tested and recommended as the best budget camera backpack by Gear Junkie.

Buy the CADeN Camera Backpack Bag:

$29.99 at Amazon

Other Camera Bags for Travel to Consider

NOMATIC McKinnon Camera Pack

Recommended as the best overall camera backpack by Gear Junkie, this large, durable camera bag has a back panel that allows it to open fully like a suitcase and lots of internal and external pockets. However, it can get heavy when worn for extended periods of time, and it is very expensive. The NOMATIC McKinnon Camera Pack is available at Amazon for $399.99.

Recommended as the best overall camera backpack by Gear Junkie, this large, durable camera bag has a back panel that allows it to open fully like a suitcase and lots of internal and external pockets. However, it can get heavy when worn for extended periods of time, and it is very expensive. The NOMATIC McKinnon Camera Pack is available at Amazon for $399.99. WANDRD ROGUE 9-Liter Sling

This roomy sling camera bag comes recommended as the best everyday sling camera bag by Wired. It’s available in three sizes and a variety of colors, but it’s a little pricey for what you get. And unfortunately, the traditional camera bag style doesn't offer easy access for snapping photos while traveling. The WANDRD ROGUE 9-Liter Sling is available at Amazon for $159.

This roomy sling camera bag comes recommended as the best everyday sling camera bag by Wired. It’s available in three sizes and a variety of colors, but it’s a little pricey for what you get. And unfortunately, the traditional camera bag style doesn't offer easy access for snapping photos while traveling. The WANDRD ROGUE 9-Liter Sling is available at Amazon for $159. BAGSMART Camera Backpack

One of the more highly reviewed camera bags available on Amazon, the BAGSMART Camera Backpack has convenient, easy-access compartments and a trendy style. While it rings up at an affordable price, the bag’s straps are not super sturdy or secure, and the magnetic buckle tends to open on its own. The BAGSMART Camera Backpack is available at Amazon for $59.99.

One of the more highly reviewed camera bags available on Amazon, the BAGSMART Camera Backpack has convenient, easy-access compartments and a trendy style. While it rings up at an affordable price, the bag’s straps are not super sturdy or secure, and the magnetic buckle tends to open on its own. The BAGSMART Camera Backpack is available at Amazon for $59.99. Lowepro Pro Trekker

Unlike the backpacks and sling bags that make this list, this bag has wheels that allow you to easily move it around despite its impressive 28-liter capacity. It can also convert to a backpack, albeit a heavy one. While it’s packed with storage options, this LowePro bag’s main compartment opens on the front part of the bag, foregoing one of the major benefits of the Lowepro Flipside 300 Backpack. It's also on the more expensive side, and the bag can be too heavy-duty for most travelers. The Lowepro Pro Trekker is available at Amazon for $349.

Why You Can Trust Us

Hi! I’m Grace, a graphic designer, freelance writer, and product tester specializing in product reviews. I've covered everything from kitchen appliances to international travel. In my spare time, I love experimenting with graphic design and photography. I've even owned my DSLR camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6, since 2017, and it’s still going strong.

For this guide to the best camera bags for travel for My Modern Met, I looked to trusted tech and travel publications, blogs, and customer reviews for the best tried and tested bags. I narrowed the list to only the best products at a range of prices that would fit a variety of cameras.

What to Know About Camera Bags for Travel

Things to Consider When Buying Camera Bags for Travel

The best camera bag will be durable and comfortable with internal organization and security features to keep your gear where you want it. Here are some factors to consider as you search for the perfect travel bag for your camera.

Security: While your camera should be easily accessible for you, it shouldn’t be for other people. Bags with side or back panels and hidden pockets are more travel-friendly.

While your camera should be easily accessible for you, it shouldn’t be for other people. Bags with side or back panels and hidden pockets are more travel-friendly. Durability: You want your travel bag to be long-lasting enough to survive the conditions of your trip while keeping your gear protected, whether that means a water-resistant shell or a thick outer lining.

You want your travel bag to be long-lasting enough to survive the conditions of your trip while keeping your gear protected, whether that means a water-resistant shell or a thick outer lining. Organization : While small bags may just fit a single camera, larger ones can hold extra lenses, a tripod, and more. Look for pockets and dividers that will help you stay organized for those quick snapshots.

: While small bags may just fit a single camera, larger ones can hold extra lenses, a tripod, and more. Look for pockets and dividers that will help you stay organized for those quick snapshots. Comfort: Since you’ll likely be wearing the bag for long days, you want one that has comfortable straps and a lightweight shell for sightseeing and travel days.

How to Pack a Camera Bag for Travel

Camera gear can get expensive, so you want to do your best to make sure it’s packed properly in your bag while traveling. First, always take your camera apart, from lens to strap. Then, pack the heaviest items at the bottom of your bag and the most fragile at the top, ensuring there’s padding in between each component. A lot of camera bags come with removable dividers that you can modulate to fit your setup.

Prices were accurate at the time of publication.

