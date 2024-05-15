Home / Photography / Photography Gear

Super Telephoto Camera Lets You Capture HD Wildlife Photos and Videos With Your Smartphone

By Sarah Currier on May 15, 2024

Photo of Excope DT1 Camera In Front Of Lake Background

Capturing wildlife scenes can be difficult due to ever-changing landscapes and easily startled animals. Because of this, it can take photographers and videographers years before they're able to capture the clear shot they strive for. But as new models of cameras are being constantly invented and upgraded, they're accounting for these difficulties and improving their capabilities. The Excope DT1 by Beaverlab Tech is one camera that has the potential to forever change the industry with an incredibly affordable price point.

The Excope DT1 features an impressive array of technological features, including its lightweight design, 4K video capabilities, and 400mm focal length. All of these attributes are intended to help the user remain as inconspicuous as possible, which is perfect for high-resolution wildlife photography. Additionally, the camera is powered by a rechargeable battery that normally lasts for two and half hours and an optional power bank, allowing for lengthy shooting sessions.

Even better, the camera can be connected to the user's smartphone, allowing them to see a live feed through their screen. The Excope DT1 can also be controlled through the phone, allowing photographers and videographers to zoom in and out and focus, all via touchscreen. The accessible user interface is helpful for such a high-tech camera, especially since the Excope DT1 can easily take up to 25 frames per second, ensuring you don't miss out on anything. Additionally, the camera's mount is compatible with all regular smartphones and standard tripods, meaning that it can be incorporated seamlessly with other technology.

Once users have taken photo and video, the camera saves the content to its online storage system, streamlining file management. The Excope DT1 supports both JPG and RAW files, which means that users can save files in whatever format they prefer.

Those interested in purchasing the Excope DT1, Beaverlab has a crowdfunding campaign currently running on Kickstarter until 10 a.m. EDT on June 15, 2024. The perk tiers begin at $219 for the main Excope DT1 kit which includes a 40mm lens. For just $50 more ($269), you can get both the 40mm and 400mm lens. Check Kickstarter for more tiers.

Beaverlab Tech recently released a new camera system called Excope DT1 that can link up directly with a user's smartphone.

Photo of Excope DT1 Camera Taking Photo Over Canyon

It is a compact device with barely any setup time necessary.

Excope DT1 by Beverlab

Excope DT1 by Beverlab

Excope DT1 by Beverlab

The Excope DT1 is specifically designed for wildlife and landscape photography.

Excope DT1 by Beverlab

It's made to be as unobtrusive as possible.

Excope DT1 by Beverlab

Check out a preview of the Excope DT1 in action and how it compares to other devices:

Beaverlab Tech: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Beaverlab Tech.

