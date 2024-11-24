Vibrant New Mural Celebrates the Creativity of Manchester’s Northern Quarter

Known for its lively nightlife, independent shops, and vibrant arts scene, Manchester’s Northern Quarter boasts a unique and creative character. The neighborhood has been home to a diverse array of graffiti murals, street art, and public installations throughout its history. Now, the Northern Quarter serves as a fitting backdrop for a new mural by the artistic duo SNIK.

Located on the corner of Tib Street, Still Life offers a moment of tranquility within the bustling city. The mural depicts a woman rendered in etched black lines, bathed in warm tones, and surrounded by flowers. Towering at the impressive height of 20 meters (65.6 feet), Still Life gracefully beckons passerby to pause, reflect, and consider their surroundings.

Still Life marks SNIK’s triumphant return to Manchester’s Northern Quarter following their 2018 mural Serenity. The artwork paid tribute to the suffragette movement, timed to the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. With its bold colors and lively composition, Serenity quickly became a fixture of the neighborhood. Still Life is expected to gain similar recognition and beautifully reaffirms the Northern Quarter’s dynamic and singular culture.

“With Still Life, we wanted to create something that not only enhances the urban landscape but also encourages people to take a step back and appreciate the little things, the moments of calm that we often overlook,” the artists say.

A vivid portrait of peace and contemplation, Still Life seamlessly captures the spirit of a legendary neighborhood. To discover more striking murals and street art by SNIK, visit their website.

