Graffiti Artist Creates Impressive Illusions To Transform Cement Walls Into 3D Art

Traditionally, graffiti artists spray their names on walls, but Vile takes the concept to a whole new level. The Portuguese artist uses spray paint to visually etch his name into a wall, making it appear like he's carved out the letters. Despite its three-dimensional look, each piece is a two-dimensional illusion on a flat surface.

Vile achieves his look by painting realistic backgrounds where the letters sit, making it appear that we are looking through the wall into space. The illusion is already impressive but is even more so when considering the different backgrounds he creates. From lush green plants to open sky to cement walls, Vile can realistically render any environment he desires.

The artist, who also creates hyperrealistic portraits, is clearly not only a master of spray paint, but also of composition, lighting, and perspective. All of these skills combine into carefully planned illusion work, where every detail is crucial to maintaining the three-dimensional appearance. In fact, Vile makes many preparatory sketches before working on location just to ensure that the final result is as he envisioned.

To keep up with his work, follow Vile on Instagram, and if you are interested in purchasing work, check out La Distillerie 66.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vile.