Home / Art / Street Art

Graffiti Artist Creates Impressive Illusions To Transform Cement Walls Into 3D Art

By Jessica Stewart on February 5, 2025

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Traditionally, graffiti artists spray their names on walls, but Vile takes the concept to a whole new level. The Portuguese artist uses spray paint to visually etch his name into a wall, making it appear like he's carved out the letters. Despite its three-dimensional look, each piece is a two-dimensional illusion on a flat surface.

Vile achieves his look by painting realistic backgrounds where the letters sit, making it appear that we are looking through the wall into space. The illusion is already impressive but is even more so when considering the different backgrounds he creates. From lush green plants to open sky to cement walls, Vile can realistically render any environment he desires.

The artist, who also creates hyperrealistic portraits, is clearly not only a master of spray paint, but also of composition, lighting, and perspective. All of these skills combine into carefully planned illusion work, where every detail is crucial to maintaining the three-dimensional appearance. In fact, Vile makes many preparatory sketches before working on location just to ensure that the final result is as he envisioned.

To keep up with his work, follow Vile on Instagram, and if you are interested in purchasing work, check out La Distillerie 66.

Portuguese graffiti artist Vile is known for his impressive illusion art.

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

He uses spray paint to visually etch his name into the wall, making it appear as though he's carved out the letters, but it's all graffiti on a flat surface.

Vile Graffiti

Vile Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile Illusion Graffiti

Vile: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Vile.

Related Articles:

Street Artist Turns Rundown Walls Into Incredible 3D Graffiti Art

Graffiti Artist Creates Amazing Street Art Illusions Using Only Spray Paint

Street Artist Transforms Walls Into Portals to Another Universe With 3D Graffiti

Street Artist Transforms Gas Tank Into Incredible Illusion of a Sphynx Cat on the Prowl

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mural Artist Shane Grammer Opens up About What It Means To Create Public Art [Interview]
New Mural in Venice Beach Honors Kobe Bryant by Turning Year of the Snake Into “Year of the Mamba”
This Optical Illusion Will Make You Think There’s a Person and Two Dogs in This Image
35,000-Square-Foot Butterfly Mural on Miami Rooftop Adds Pop of Color to the City Skyline
Street Artist Leads Non-Profit That Transforms Miami Schools Into Vibrant Pieces of Art [Interview]
Street Artist Captures Souls Within Large-Scale Eye Murals During Miami Art Week [Interview]

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Colorful Geometric Street Art Murals Celebrate the Vibrancy of the Human Spirit [Interview]
Artist Turns Icy Landscape Into Ephemeral Art Inspired by Spiral Forms of Ammonites [Interview]
This Fluffy and Round “One-Eyed“ Creature Is Real But It’s Not What You Think It Is
Googly Eyes Pop up on Public Art in Oregon, Delighting the Public and Upsetting Authorities
Restaurant’s “Robot” Server Is Actually a Real Woman With Incredible Skills You Have To See
Male Statues Are Transformed Into Fathers Carrying Their Babies

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.