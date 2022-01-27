Home / Environment

Innovative ‘Bee Bricks’ Are Drilled With Tiny Holes To Offer Homes for Solitary Bees

By Sara Barnes on January 27, 2022
Bee Going Into a Bee Brick

It's no secret that bees are vital to the environment, and helping to protect them is one way we can mitigate a climate change disaster. If you’d like to do your part, give the Bee Brick a try. Created by Cornwall, UK-based company Green&Blue, this innovative housing unit is intended for solitary bees. As the name suggests, the product is a brick that can be used as a decorative part of a garden or in place of a standard brick in construction. The bricks have small holes drilled into them for nesting, which is vital as bee numbers dwindle.

We often think of bees as part of a hive, but there is a significant part of the population that does not live in colonies. In the UK alone, there are 267 species of bees, and over 90% are considered solitary bees. These special creatures are great pollinators, which helps improve biodiversity. Plus, they aren’t aggressive and don’t swarm because they aren’t protecting a queen. This means they are safe around kids and pets.

The Bee Brick supports the solitary bee population in an eco-friendly way. Green&Blue uses 75% recycled material in its shop that’s also powered by green energy and harvested rainwater. “Wherever we can, we look to tread lightly and we look to raise awareness of our brilliant wildlife species,” the company tells My Modern Met. “Bee Bricks aren't the answer to everything but they are an important part of an overall consideration for biodiversity, alongside bee-friendly planting, more wild spaces, and more trees.”

Bee Bricks are now available, in multiple colors, through the Green&Blue website.

The innovative Bee Brick is a brick with holes drilled into it that acts as housing for solitary bees.

Bee Going Into a Bee BrickBee Going Into a Bee Brick

The bricks can be used in construction or as a decorative element for your garden.

Bee BrickBee BrickBee BrickBee Brick

Learn more about the Bee Brick in this video:

Green&Blue: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Green&Blue.

