Out-of-This-World Watch Tells Time Through Replicas of the Sun, Moon, and Earth’s Orbits

By Sarah Currier on April 24, 2024

 

Even though we now tell time by checking our phones or perhaps a clock, the scientific passage of time is measured by the orbit of the Earth around the Sun, and the Moon around the Earth. The Tellurium by SpaceOne takes this idea literally, by reimagining the classic analog watch as a three-dimensional model of the Moon's orbit around Earth and Earth's orbit around the Sun. The ingenious design not only gives the time, but also provides the opportunity to observe the current locations of the celestial bodies that are most important to humans, bringing the wearer closer to the vast universe surrounding them.

SpaceOne is a company that specializes in space-themed watches, and the Tellurium is certainly no exception. The out-of-this-world watch was developed by Olivier Gamiette, who is “renowned for his fluid, futuristic lines and deeply audacious dials.” The timepiece comes with a sleek 42 mm titanium case, and has additional astronomical objects made of polished titanium contained within. The Moon, Earth, and Sun replicas are surrounded by a minimalist triangular clock face with the numbers 4, 8, and 12 printed on it. Additionally, the hour and minute clock hands are positioned in the center of the watch, and they glow in the dark, radiating the same light that the Sun produces every day. The Tellurium also features a sophisticated dating system, which ensures that the day display will change as soon as the hour hand hits midnight.

The Earth takes one year to orbit the Sun and the Moon orbits the Earth in 27.3 days. The Tellurium is equipped with a state-of-the-art mechanism called Soprod P024 Movement, which enables the little spheres contained in the watch to move at the same time as their real-life counterparts. The Earth replica is connected to a small piece of sapphire crystal, which is linked to a ring with 365 teeth, one for each day of a standard year. Beside it, there is another gear called the star wheel, which has 31 teeth and moves two smaller wheels to change the date.

The Tellurium is currently available for presale on the SpaceOne website for €2,990 (approximately $3,726). Delivery is predicted to start in October or November 2024.

The Tellurium by SpaceOne is a futuristic watch design, featuring miniature replicas of the Sun, Moon, and Earth to tell the time.

 

More than just telling time, this remarkable timepiece tracks the exact positions of the Sun, Moon, and Earth in relation to one another.

 

SpaceOne: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Designboom]

All images via SpaceOne.

Related Articles:

These NASA-Approved Watches Include Genuine Moon Dust

Animated Watches Inspired by Beautiful U.S. National Parks

Five Cutting-Edge Watches

Artist Encases Incredibly Detailed Miniature Worlds Inside Antique Pocket Watches

