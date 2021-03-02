Home / Design / Creative Products

17 Treasures To Make St. Patrick’s Day Even More Magical

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on March 1, 2021
St Patricks Day Gifts

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Looking for a way to get in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day? If so, you're in luck! To celebrate this enchanting holiday, we've put together a treasure trove of goodies that is bound to brighten up your holiday.

Whether you want to wish someone a happy holiday or treat yourself this St. Patrick's Day, you're sure to find something that tickles your fancy. Featuring lucky clovers, radiant rainbows, and pretty pots-of-gold, this quirky collection of Irish-inspired gifts will transport you straight to the Emerald Isle.

Have a happy St. Patrick's Day with these magical trinkets and treasures!

In this treasure trove of St. Patrick's Day gifts, you'll discover goodies inspired by symbols of the holiday. These include clovers…

 

Four Leaf Clover Necklace

St. Patrick's Day Gifts Shamrock Necklace

LuciaFelicia | $25.17

 

Shamrock Soap

 

Shamrock Washi Tape

Shamrock Washi Tape

WhimsicalMix | $1.49

 

Lucky Penny Keychain

 

Treasure found at the ends of rainbows…

 

Pot-o'-Gold Bath Bombs

 

Handmade St. Patrick's Day Face Masks

 

Hammered Coin Ring

 

Rainbow Maker

 

Rainbow Pencils

 

Rainbow Yoga Joes

Rainbow Yoga Joes

Brogamats | $25

 

Mini Macrame Rainbow Keychains

 

…And all things Irish!

 

Ireland Poster

 

Carved Coin Pendant

St. Patrick's Day Gifts Coin Necklace

Ategina | $25.29+

 

“Scents of Ireland” Candle

Scents of Ireland Candle

IRISHAROMA | $17.01+

 

Stout Beer Kit

 

Claddagh Stamp

 

Ireland Necklace

Silver Ireland Necklace

Silversmith925 | $26.99+

 

This article has been edited and updated.

Related Articles:

15 Golden Gifts for Sparkling Special Occasions

11 Enchanting Gifts That Double as Good Luck Charms

15+ Polychromatic Products Inspired by Rainbows

Kelly Richman-Abdou

Kelly Richman-Abdou is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. An art historian living in Paris, Kelly was born and raised in San Francisco and holds a BA in Art History from the University of San Francisco and an MA in Art and Museum Studies from Georgetown University. When she’s not writing, you can find Kelly wandering around Paris, whether she’s leading a tour (as a guide, she has been interviewed by BBC World News America and France 24) or simply taking a stroll with her husband and two tiny daughters.
Read all posts from Kelly Richman-Abdou
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Stylish Habit Trackers That Will Help You Form Healthy Routines
25 Accessories and Apparel Celebrating Black History Month That You Can Wear All Year Round
Artist Combines Her Love of Bees and Seas Through Beautiful “Honeycomb Ceramics”
Valentine’s Day Gift Guides to Find the Perfect Present for the People You Love
Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
20 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

These Resin and Wood Cheese Boards Have Realistic Seascapes on Their Surfaces
24 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life
10 Tools You’ll Need To Outfit a Home Bar and Sip Tasty Cocktails on Your Couch
Create a Work of Art When You Complete This Beautiful Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle
20 Thoughtful and Romantic Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
“Inauguration Bernie” Meme Is Now Available as a Sweatshirt and a Crochet Doll Pattern

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.