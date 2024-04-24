The 5 Best 3D Printers for Beginners in 2024

Whether you’re a budding artist or a fervent DIYer, 3D printing is a useful tool for bringing your designs to life. It can be used to create unique home decor, one-of-a-kind art, customized organizational tools, and so much more. For those who want to dive into 3D printing for the first time, it can be overwhelming, especially when looking for the best 3D printers for beginners. Top-tier printers can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars, not to mention the complicated machinery and new design software learning curve. Starting small, both in terms of price and size, can help you build the foundation to become a 3D printing pro.

To compile this list of the best 3D printers for beginners, I did a ton of research. I scoured the web for top-rated options, read through reviews and customer ratings, and considered significant factors like price, features, user-friendliness, and more. Eventually, I landed on a Creality model as our best overall choice, along with some other great picks from brands like Elegoo and Entina.

Below, check out the best 3D printers for beginners.

1. Best Overall: Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo 3D Printer

If you’re a beginner, the Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo 3D Printer is a great pick for its affordability and versatility. (There’s a reason other Creality models are also on My Modern Met’s list of the best 3D printers on Amazon.)

The printer is easy to set up and heats quickly, plus it has a relatively large print volume for its size. It only uses PLA filament, one of the most common and versatile 3D printing materials, and has convenient auto-bed leveling, which means you won’t have to worry about manually calibrating the printer bed every few prints. For a relatively affordable price point, this is a great pick.

$245 at Walmart

Printing Material: PLA

PLA Print Volume: 8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8 inches

8.7 x 8.7 x 9.8 inches Machine Dimensions: 17.2 x 16.7 x 18.6 inches

Easy to use and assemble

Good print quality

Relatively affordable for a high-end printer

Nozzle may need to be replaced

Noisy

Requires frequent releveling

The Creality Ender 3 V2 Neo 3D Printer has a 4.2-star Amazon rating from more than 3,800 reviews. It’s also recommended by U.S. News & World Report 360 Reviews as the best 3D printer for beginners.

$245 at Walmart

$199 at Amazon

2. Best Resin 3D Printer for Beginners: Elegoo Mars 3

Resin generally creates a more detailed and smooth surface because it’s a liquid that gets cured during the print process rather than a filament that is layered. For resin lovers, the Elegoo Mars 3 is the best resin 3D printer you can buy as a beginner. It boasts a sleek design, and won’t take up much surface area at 22 inches long by 11 inches wide.

The Mars 3 has convenient touchscreen controls and a USB port so you can easily import your designs and start building. It’s also quite sturdy and prints designs under a shield, which may make it a better option for those with kids or pets.

$209.99 at Amazon

Printing Material: Resin

Resin Print Volume: 5.6 x 3.5 x 6.8 inches

5.6 x 3.5 x 6.8 inches Machine Dimensions: 22 x 11 x 12 inches

Sleek design

Compact

Sturdy construction

Finicky touchscreen

Confusing instructions make it hard to troubleshoot

Small print volume

The Elegoo Mars 3 has over 3,300 Amazon reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating. The printer has also received positive reviews from Tom's Hardware, All3DP, and DIY Machines.

$209.99 at Amazon

3. Best Budget 3D Printer for Beginners: Entina Tina 2 Mini 3D Printer

If you want to try out 3D printing without spending a ton of cash, the Entina Tina 2 Mini 3D Printer is an excellent starter model. With auto bed leveling and a magnetic platform, this printer is not only affordable and easy to set up, but it’s also compact, which means it’s easy to store.

The Tina 2 Mini 3D Printer can print with PLA, PLA Pro, and TPU. As an added bonus, the printer arrives fully assembled, so you won’t have to spend hours diving into the user manual before getting started. Plus, its cool design isn’t too hard on the eyes, either.

$178 at Amazon

Printing Material: PLA, PLA Pro, or TPU

PLA, PLA Pro, or TPU Print Volume: 3.9 x 4.7 x 3.9 inches

3.9 x 4.7 x 3.9 inches Machine Dimensions: 11.4 x 8.3 x 8.3 inches

Compact and easy to store

Arrives set up

Affordable

Short lifetime

Best suited for smaller prints

This printer is recommended as the best budget-friendly 3D printer for beginners by U.S. News and World Report 360 Reviews and one of the best kid-friendly 3D printers by 3D Insider.

$178 at Amazon

4. Best 3D Printer for Kids: 3Doodler 3D Pen

For those looking to gift a 3D printer to the creative kid in your life, a 3D pen may actually be the better option—especially if it’s the 3Doodler 3D Pen. Not only is this 3D printing tool super affordable, but it’s also really easy to use, making it a great option for kids ages 6 or older under parental supervision.

The pen works like a hot glue gun—you just feed the filament through and start “drawing.” But unlike a hot glue gun, the pen (even the nozzle) won’t get hot while in use, making it super safe for young children. It’s also chargeable, so kids can use it completely cord-free.

$49.99 at Target

Printing Material: PLA or ABS

PLA or ABS Print Volume: Unlimited

Unlimited Machine Dimensions: 9 x 6 x 2.6 inches

Kid-friendly

Inexpensive

Safe

Easy to use

Short battery life

Only compatible with certain refill filaments

The 3D pen has over 7,000 Amazon reviews and 4.3 stars. It’s also recommended by U.S. News and World Report 360 Reviews and All3DP.

$49.99 at Target

$49.99 at Amazon

5. Best Pen 3D Printer: MYNT3D 3D Pen Pro

3D pens, like the MYNT3D 3D Pen Pro, are great for kids, adults, and beginners alike. This affordable 3D pen is a low-stakes way to get hands-on with 3D printing without having to purchase an expensive full-sized machine. Once you upgrade, the MYNT3D 3D Pen Pro is great to have on hand to fill in any gaps or add features to your 3D projects.

Like the 3Doodler 3D Pen, this MYNT3D pen is cordless and user-friendly while still offering a solid amount of control. You can adjust the temperature and speed, and there’s even a small OLED display that shows the temperature. The grip of the pen itself is also very comfortable, which is important if you’re going to be attempting larger, longer projects.

$60.71 at Amazon

Printing Material: PLA or ABS

PLA or ABS Print Volume: Unlimited

Unlimited Machine Dimensions: 8 x 5.2 x 2.6 inches

Easy to use

Comfortable grip

Precise temperature controls

Comes in three colors of plastic filament

The Cons:

Included plastic filament can go quickly

Short cord

The MYNT3D 3D Pen Pro has earned more than 12,000 Amazon reviews and boasts a 4.4-star rating. It’s also recommended as one of the best 3D printing pens by All3DP.

$60.71 at Amazon

Other 3D Printers to Consider

This sleek resin printer has more than 1,960 Amazon reviews and is recommended by Tom's Hardware, CNET, and All3DP. While it’s in the same price range as our favorite 3D printer, reviewers found that it’s not as intuitive to set up or use. The Anycubic Photon Mono 2 is available at Amazon for $159.99.

The most enticing feature of this 3D pen is its affordable price. The model is recommended as one of the best 3D pens by Popular Science, but unlike the 3Doodler 3D Pen, this pick has a bit of a learning curve, making it neither kid- or beginner-friendly. The SCRIB3D P1 3D Printing Pen is available at Walmart for $29.99.

AnkerMake’s M5 3D Printer is super fast, operating at a speed of 250 mm per second, earning it a spot on CNN Underscored’s guide to 3D printing for beginners. It’s also compatible with PLA, PETG, TPU, and ABS filaments. However, despite its speed, the printer is hard to use and noisy, especially given its nearly $700 price tag. The AnkerMake M5 3D Printer is available at Best Buy for $699.99.

The Anycubic Kobra 2 3D Printer is a very fast and reliable 3D printer that’s compatible with a large variety of printing materials, including PLA, ABS, TPU, and PETG. It has also been positively reviewed by PCMag and Techradar. While the printer may be easy to assemble initially, buyers found that it can be difficult to troubleshoot problems, particularly when it comes to leveling. The Kobra 2 3D Printer is available at Walmart for $209.

Why You Can Trust Us

Hi! I’m Grace, a graphic designer, freelance writer, and product tester for everything from appliances to the latest tech gadgets. My work has appeared in Gear Patrol, Apartment Therapy, and many other publications. I aim to help consumers find the best products to spend their money on.

For this guide to the best 3D printers for beginners, I researched a ton of models by reading through trusted publications and customer ratings and reviews. From there, I considered important qualities like price and easy setup to ensure each option is well-suited for beginners.

What to Know About 3D Printers for Beginners

Things to Consider When Choosing a 3D Printer for a Beginner

From new vocabulary terms to confusing user manuals, finding a quality 3D printer can be quite a hassle for a novice. The main factors to consider when narrowing your search include bed leveling, float switches, printing material, and more.

Bed Leveling

Since 3D printing is done layer by layer, the first layer that goes directly on the heat bed must be level. 3D printers can have automatic and manual bed leveling where either you or the printer controls the levelness of the heat bed. While automatic leveling may be more beginner-friendly, it’s often associated with a higher cost.

Print Volume

Most 3D printers geared towards beginners will be on the smaller side because they’re lower in price and easier to use. However, if you have a specific design or item in mind that you’ll be using your printer for, make sure to check the volume that a printer can produce before buying. Keep in mind that 3D pens won’t have any size constraints since you’ll be designing freehand, but the bigger the design, the more unwieldy your project will likely be.

Printing Material

3D printers can come equipped to handle a variety or just one type of print material, such as resin, polylactic acid (PLA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), or thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU):

Resin : Resin 3D printing can use three different types of materials: stereolithography (SLA), liquid crystal display (LCD), or digital light processing (DLP). In general, this printing material is best for pieces with fine details and smooth finishes.

Resin 3D printing can use three different types of materials: stereolithography (SLA), liquid crystal display (LCD), or digital light processing (DLP). In general, this printing material is best for pieces with fine details and smooth finishes. PLA : This recyclable material is usually made from cornstarch or sugar cane. It performs best in lower temperatures but is great for stronger, more dimensional pieces.

This recyclable material is usually made from cornstarch or sugar cane. It performs best in lower temperatures but is great for stronger, more dimensional pieces. ABS : ABS is one of the most popular forms of 3D printing. It’s great for creating plastic solid parts and a variation of temperatures.

ABS is one of the most popular forms of 3D printing. It’s great for creating plastic solid parts and a variation of temperatures. TPU: This flexible and elastic material is good for creations that may require impact-absorption and a soft-touch surface.

Many printers come with a small amount of printing material to get you started. Make sure that the 3D printer you’re choosing will be able to print with your desired material.

3D Pen vs. 3D Printer

While full-size 3D printers tend to be the default when people talk about 3D printing, 3D pens are a great way to fill in existing 3D printed designs, free-hand your own designs, or get kids involved in 3D printing. Consider what type of projects you want to create prior to deciding on whether you want a 3D printer or a 3D pen.

How Do 3D Printers Work?

Like a 2D printer, 3D printers will process a design given to them and print that design layer by layer, starting at the bottom and building its way to the top. The printer heats the material put into it so that it can become malleable and shape your design. Each 3D printer has a maximum build size that your design cannot exceed as well as a specific Z resolution, or layer height, that dictates how thin features of your design can be.

How to Use 3D Printers for Beginners

The 3D printing process starts with your design, which you can create yourself using beginner-friendly 3D design software like Tinkercard. You’ll then export your design as an STL file and import it into a slicing software, which will convert it into a Gcode that your printer can read.

From there, you can start setting up your printer with the material you’ll be using and dictate the size and placement of your design. Once all of this is done, you’ll be ready to print!

How Much Do 3D Printers Cost?

3D printers are sold at a wide range of prices, from hundreds to thousands of dollars. For at-home enthusiasts, high-quality printer models will usually be around $500 to $1,000. However, beginners can get away with machines that cost $300 or less, with the caveat that they may eventually have to upgrade to another more costly printer.

What are 3D Printers Used For?

3D printers can be used in a variety of fields and settings, but for the home hobbyist, these machines are generally used to create items like small figurines or other small-to-moderate-sized pieces of decor for their home.

