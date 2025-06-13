Home / Animals

Giant Antarctic Squid Caught on Film for the First Time

By Jessica Stewart on June 13, 2025
Massive Antarctic Squid

First-known sighting of the squid Gonatus antarcticus alive, spotted by researchers on the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expedition in the Southern Ocean. (Photo: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute)

Due to their habitat, deep-sea creatures are some of the most elusive animals on the planet. So you can imagine the surprise of researchers when they came upon a giant Antarctic squid while on an expedition in the Southern Ocean. Researchers on the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expedition came across the Gonatus antarcticus squid, marking the first time the species has been observed alive.

These massive squid can grow up to 3 feet long and were previously only known because fishermen would find them dead in the bellies of larger animals. But in 2024, on Christmas Day, the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel, the R/V Falkor, caught one on camera via the research vessel’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV), SuBastian. Spotted at a depth of just over 7,000 feet in the Weddell Sea, it's an exciting discovery that reveals just how much there is still left to explore in our oceans.

To confirm the sighting, the crew sent the footage to Dr. Kathrin Bolstad, head of the Auckland University of Technology’s Lab for Cephalopod Ecology and Systematics. She was able to confirm the species thanks to one very specific feature. “On the ends of the two long tentacles, the presence of a single, very large hook,” she says.

While researchers couldn't confirm the sex or age of the squid, its coloration and the quality of its mantle show that it's in good health. The footage will be used in a future National Geographic documentary, but for now, you can see the video and learn more about the discovery on National Geographic's website.

Researchers on a NatGeo Expedition have filmed a giant Antarctic squid, marking the first time the deep-sea animal has been seen alive.

Massive Antarctic Squid

Photo: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Massive Antarctic Squid

Photo: ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

All images via National Geographic.

Source: We've never seen this rare squid alive in the wild—until now

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
