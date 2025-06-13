Giant Antarctic Squid Caught on Film for the First Time

Due to their habitat, deep-sea creatures are some of the most elusive animals on the planet. So you can imagine the surprise of researchers when they came upon a giant Antarctic squid while on an expedition in the Southern Ocean. Researchers on the National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expedition came across the Gonatus antarcticus squid, marking the first time the species has been observed alive.

These massive squid can grow up to 3 feet long and were previously only known because fishermen would find them dead in the bellies of larger animals. But in 2024, on Christmas Day, the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel, the R/V Falkor, caught one on camera via the research vessel’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV), SuBastian. Spotted at a depth of just over 7,000 feet in the Weddell Sea, it's an exciting discovery that reveals just how much there is still left to explore in our oceans.

To confirm the sighting, the crew sent the footage to Dr. Kathrin Bolstad, head of the Auckland University of Technology’s Lab for Cephalopod Ecology and Systematics. She was able to confirm the species thanks to one very specific feature. “On the ends of the two long tentacles, the presence of a single, very large hook,” she says.

While researchers couldn't confirm the sex or age of the squid, its coloration and the quality of its mantle show that it's in good health. The footage will be used in a future National Geographic documentary, but for now, you can see the video and learn more about the discovery on National Geographic's website.

All images via National Geographic.

