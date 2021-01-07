The best thing I’ve learned this week is that when squirrels fall/jump – they land like superheroes pic.twitter.com/XuY80hCuNp — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ 👑 ✨ (@JackDMurphy) November 27, 2020

Squirrels are amazing creatures. Agile, cunning, and smart, they can make leaps and bounds with great ease. So, it’s no surprise that they sometimes pose just like superheroes. As many photos have captured, these nimble rodents look like they just made a landing akin to Captain America. In each pose, they have a determined look in their eye and one arm pulled back as if they are ready to fight in a giant battle against an unworthy adversary.

Many of these squirrel photos have gone viral, and people are sharing them with the comment that this is how the creatures land on the ground. And while this would certainly be legendary, the fact is that squirrels don’t land this way. The pictures are actually of them scratching their armpits (like you’d see a cat or dog do with their hind legs). Wildlife photographer and zoologist Dani Connor Wild was the one to reveal this fact by sharing a video of a baby squirrel striking the pose and getting in a good scratch.

If you want a fascinating analysis of how the rodents move, former NASA engineer Mark Rober has created an informative and fun video that showcases an epic squirrel obstacle course and dissects the physics of their jumping.

Even though we know the true nature of these images, it's still fun to imagine the furry little forest friends leading a superheroic life. Scroll down to see squirrels looking fierce and how some folks have creatively Photoshopped them into all sorts of situations, from becoming another Marvel character to mopping the floor.

Squirrels are incredible creatures with amazing acrobatic abilities; and they even look like superheroes sometimes!

While many people think that this is how squirrels land, this pose is actually how they scratch their armpits.

This is fake lol. These squirrels are scratching their armpits. As demonstrated by baby squirrels I filmed. pic.twitter.com/FXjzVzn6vo — Dani Connor Wild 🐿 (@DaniConnorWild) November 28, 2020

But regardless of why they make that pose, folks on the internet have Photoshopped the squirrels into all sorts of creative situations.

This is the best, had to Photoshop https://t.co/QBNk08msGV pic.twitter.com/0oJ21yLhmX — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) December 2, 2020

