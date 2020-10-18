Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Curious Red Squirrels Interact With Tiny Props To Create the Most Adorable Photos

By Emma Taggart on October 18, 2020
Red Squirrels Drinking Tea by Geert Weggen

If you’ve ever seen a squirrel in the wild, you’ll know they’re almost impossible to get close to. However, Dutch-Swedish photographer Geert Weggen has a knack for capturing the cute critters with his camera. He began photographing wildlife nearly a decade ago when a fox visited his doorstep. The magical encounter sparked his interest in forest creatures and ultimately led to Weggen’s career in squirrel photography.

Using nuts and berries as a bribe, red squirrels started coming by Weggen’s balcony on a daily basis, providing him with plenty of photo opportunities. He admits, “Little did I know back then that it would become my living.” As he gained more experience with capturing pictures of the furry creatures, his compositions became more elaborate over time. Today, he uses miniature props to create whimsical scenes. Each mischievous squirrel can’t help but check out each object, resulting in images that look like a real-life fairytale. From squirrels sitting at a tiny picnic table to ones playing with a paintbrush and canvas, Weggen’s photos showcase just how curious and intelligent these fluffy-tailed creatures can be.

Check out some of Weggen’s most recent squirrel photos below. And if you’re feeling inspired to shoot your own, Weggen teaches his techniques in workshops. You can also buy his images as art prints, postcards, calendars, and books via his online store, as well as support his work on Patreon.

Photographer Geert Weggen captures the playful personalities of red squirrels as they interact with miniature props.

Squirrels Painitng by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert Weggen

Each image showcases just how curious and intelligent these fluffy-tailed creatures can be.

Squirrel with Guitar by Geert WeggenSquirrel on a Skatebaord by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Playing Piano by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Reading by Geert WeggenSquirrel on a Bike by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenRed Squirrel Photos by Geert WeggenRed Squirrel Photos by Geert WeggenRed Squirrel Photos by Geert WeggenRed Squirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel with Flower by Geert WeggenRed Squirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenSquirrel Photos by Geert WeggenGeert Weggen: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Flicker | Patreon

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Geert Weggen.

Related Articles:

Interview: Photographer Captures the Playful Personalities of Wild Red Squirrels

Photographer Captures Delightfully Candid Photos of Wild Squirrels Being Very Curious

Woodworker Builds a Tiny Bar for His Local Squirrels to Hang Out and Enjoy “Almond Ale” and “Walnut Stout”

Former NASA Engineer Devises an Epic Obstacle Course to Challenge His Backyard Squirrels

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Rare Siberian Tiger Hugging a Tree Photo Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award
Inspiring Story of Husband and Wife Wildlife Photographers Who Beat the Odds
Proud Crocodile Father Gives Piggyback Ride to Over 100 of His Children
Photographer Builds His Own Floating “Bird Hide” To Go Incognito in the Wild
British Wildlife Photography Awards Celebrates 10 Years of Amazing Animal Photos
Hilarious Finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spectacular Winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year 2020 Contest
Striking Portraits of Rare and Endangered Birds With Unique Personalities
Man Spends 30 Years Photographing the Most Bizarre Cold-Blooded Animals on Earth
Terrifying Photo of an Angry Lion Just Moments Before it Charged

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.