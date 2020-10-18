Curious Red Squirrels Interact With Tiny Props To Create the Most Adorable Photos

If you’ve ever seen a squirrel in the wild, you’ll know they’re almost impossible to get close to. However, Dutch-Swedish photographer Geert Weggen has a knack for capturing the cute critters with his camera. He began photographing wildlife nearly a decade ago when a fox visited his doorstep. The magical encounter sparked his interest in forest creatures and ultimately led to Weggen’s career in squirrel photography.

Using nuts and berries as a bribe, red squirrels started coming by Weggen’s balcony on a daily basis, providing him with plenty of photo opportunities. He admits, “Little did I know back then that it would become my living.” As he gained more experience with capturing pictures of the furry creatures, his compositions became more elaborate over time. Today, he uses miniature props to create whimsical scenes. Each mischievous squirrel can’t help but check out each object, resulting in images that look like a real-life fairytale. From squirrels sitting at a tiny picnic table to ones playing with a paintbrush and canvas, Weggen’s photos showcase just how curious and intelligent these fluffy-tailed creatures can be.

Check out some of Weggen’s most recent squirrel photos below. And if you’re feeling inspired to shoot your own, Weggen teaches his techniques in workshops. You can also buy his images as art prints, postcards, calendars, and books via his online store, as well as support his work on Patreon.

Photographer Geert Weggen captures the playful personalities of red squirrels as they interact with miniature props.

Each image showcases just how curious and intelligent these fluffy-tailed creatures can be.

