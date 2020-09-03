From a backyard obstacle course to a miniature restaurant, many woodworking artists have been using their skills to build tiny establishments for the squirrels in their gardens. In Hilliard, Ohio, the local fluffy-tailed animals are particularly spoiled, though, thanks to hobbyist woodworker Michael Dutko (of Duke Harmon Woodworking). He recently built The Nutty Bar, a wooden structure that looks like a real-life pub—but instead of serving beer, it dispenses nuts.

Dutko’s reason for building The Nutty Bar came from a simple act of neighborly kindness. “My neighbor and her daughter were bird watching one day a few weeks back. But they were having a tough time due the squirrels taking over the bird feeders,” he tells My Modern Met. “That night I had a thought that it would be great to build a squirrel feeder to help them out.” The talented woodworker got to work on his design and, piece by piece, it started to come together.

Dutko spent more than 16 hours designing, building, and sanding the 25 inch x 16 inch structure. Squirrels who visit The Nutty Bar can choose between seven different nuts, cleverly named after beers: Cashew Dunkel, Peanut Pilsner, Almond Ale, Walnut Stout, Sunflower Saison, Pecan Porter, and Pistachio Pale Ale. And when nature calls, the backyard bar even includes a helpful, gendered restroom sign, which Dutko jokingly titled “Nuts” and “No Nuts.”

Dutko created a YouTube video, detailing the entire making process. “I just started my YouTube channel 2 months ago and wanted another fun project to add to my library,” he says. “Little did I know, the world would reach back out.” Squirrel fans all over the world started inquiring about how they can purchase their own The Nutty Bar. Dutko immediately applied for the design patent, and he now sells his backyard bar on Etsy. “I am very excited that what I am doing has been able to touch so many lives is such a positive way,” he admits. “That's all I could have ever asked for.”

Scroll down to check out The Nutty Bar, and buy your own on Etsy for $175.

Squirrels can choose between seven different nuts, cleverly named after beers.

There's even a gendered restroom sign.

Watch how Dutko created his squirrel-friendly establishment.

Michael Dutko / Duke Harmon Woodworking: Facebook | YouTube | Etsy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michael Dutko / Duke Harmon Woodworking.

