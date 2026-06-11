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Filmmaker Documents Killer Whales “Spyhopping” To Have a Look at Him and His Crew on a Boat

By Regina Sienra on June 11, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por Richard Sidey (@richardsidey)

Killer whales are among the most curious and clever animals on the planet. This has led them to develop some unique behaviors to better understand the world around them, or keep an eye on potential prey. New Zealand-based filmmaker Richard Sidey experienced one such action from up close… maybe too close. During his adventures in Antarctica, he has seen orcas “spyhopping” on him, which looks either funny or intimidating, depending on who you ask.

The Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, governed by NOAA National Ocean Service, defines spyhopping as the behavior when a whale positions itself vertically, with its head and even its eyes rising out of the water to observe the surface. They add that the orca may also turn between 90 and 180 degrees before slipping back underwater to get a better look.

In a series of clips, Sidey chronicled his encounters with the rare type B1 killer whales. “We were observing and filming this pod hunting seals on ice floes in the distance when suddenly they surfaced all around our zodiac, spyhopping to check out the three of us onboard,” Sidey recalled.

“It was absolutely incredible and such a privilege to experience an encounter with these magnificent and intelligent beings in their natural habitat,” he added. “This type of killer whales have developed specialist hunting skills, including the famous wave-washing technique, where they will work as a team to create a large wave that can wash seals into the sea from the safety of an ice floe.”

Understandably, experiencing this behavior as someone that studies whales up close is something unforgettable, but it can also spark some anxiety. “These super intelligent apex predators are able to get a good look above the water to determine the right prey and conditions,” he wrote. “I’d hate to be a Weddell Seal experiencing this…”

To stay up with his oceanic adventures and wildlife encounters, follow Richard Sidey on Instagram.

Filmmaker Richard Sidey experienced a killer whale “spyhopping” to get a good look at him.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Richard Sidey (@richardsidey)

“These super intelligent apex predators are able to get a good look above the water to determine the right prey and conditions,” he wrote.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Richard Sidey (@richardsidey)

“I’d hate to be a Weddell Seal experiencing this…”

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Richard Sidey (@richardsidey)

Richard Sidey: Website | Instagram

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Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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