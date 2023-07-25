Home / Entertainment

Stanley Tucci Prepares Delicious Italian Dinner for ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Robert Downey Jr.

By Margherita Cole on July 25, 2023
Stanley Tucci Cooks Dinner for Robert Downey Jr

There's nothing like the taste of a home-cooked meal. And a dinner prepared by friends? Even better. The only thing better is perhaps when that friend is actor and foodie Stanley Tucci, who has an entire TV series dedicated to learning more about Italian cooking, called Searching for Italy.

Last week, he prepared a lavish, yet easy-to-make dish for Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr. with mouth-watering results. In the video, Tucci explains all of the ingredients that went into the tasty meal, including cod, capers, fresh tomatoes, and onions. He used four pans to prepare the abundance of food because 12 people were in attendance at his house.

And if RDJ's video is anything to go by, Tucci's dinner was clearly spectacular. He was recorded tasting a bite of the finished pasta before giving Tucci a heartfelt kiss on the cheek. “Dinner @ Casa Tucci,” RDJ writes. “Truly a gem of a fella.”

Actor Stanley Tucci prepared a delicious Italian dinner for Oppenheimer star Robert Downey Jr.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

RDJ clearly loved the home-cooked meal and praised Tucci's hospitality: “He's a gem of a fella.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci)

Stanley Tucci: Instagram
Robert Downey Jr.: Instagram
h/t: [People]

