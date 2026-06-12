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Monastery Designed With “Giant Sail” Roof Welcomes Public With Nature-Filled Open Spaces

By Linnea Pejcha on June 12, 2026

Ambrosian Monastery by Stefano Boeri

At the intersection of history and innovation is Stefano Boeri’s new Ambrosian Monastery in Milan, Italy. This monastery was commissioned by the Archdiocese of Milan and will cover an area of 2,700 square meters (about 29,062 square feet), serving as a center for worshippers who live in the Milano Innovation District (MIND), a recently developed area at the forefront of design and sustainability, as well as the larger Milan metropolitan area.

MIND is a large-scale regeneration project spanning more than 1 million square meters (about 10.8 million square feet), focused on smart urban living and creating “a city within a city” with the goal of uniting the community through more sustainable and integrated lifestyles. Boeri is an Italian urban planner and architect whose work predominantly focuses on integrating greenery into urban spaces in creative ways. One of his most well-known projects is the Vertical Forest, which began in 2007 and consists of two residential towers in Milan’s Porta Nuovo district. The buildings are covered in the equivalent of two hectares of parkland and host more than 800 trees, 4,500 shrubs, and 20,000 plants. The relationship between architecture, biodiversity, and daily life is at the center of Boeri’s work—and Ambrosial Monastery is no different. It brings together religion, nature, and community.

For the architect’s latest project, a total of 1,100 square meters (about 11,840 square feet) will be allocated to open spaces, including a rooftop planted with cherry trees and sculptures selected from the storage collections of the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo. Boeri’s goal with the monastery is to rethink the function of the cloister, seeing it as a space inspired by the Christian monastic tradition while opening it up, both symbolically and literally, to the outside world. His team describes it as “an introverted yet permeable space, articulated around three fundamental dimensions—care, dialogue, and spiritual inquiry.”

Within the monastery will be study rooms, multipurpose spaces, an open-air amphitheater, and a section dedicated to pastoral care that includes five attached residences. Together, these spaces will serve as a gathering place for worshippers and local residents alike. The cloister includes a trigonal-plan church with a curved roof reminiscent of a sail on a boat. It is designed to accommodate 300 to 350 people.

To stay up to date on the works of this architect, you can follow Stefano Boeri on Instagram.

Architect Stefano Boeri is designing a monastery in the Milano Innovation District (MIND), a recently developed area at the forefront of design and sustainability.

Ambrosian Monastery by Stefano Boeri

The monastery seeks to bring together religion, nature, and community, with a total of 1,100 square meters being allocated to open spaces, including a rooftop planted with cherry trees and sculptures selected from the storage collections of the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo.

Ambrosian Monastery by Stefano Boeri

Boeri’s goal with this project was to rethink the function of the cloister: as a space inspired by the Christian monastic tradition while opening it up to the outside world.

Ambrosian Monastery by Stefano Boeri

Stefano Boeri: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Stefano Boeri Architetti.

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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