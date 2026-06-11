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Inauguration for Sagrada Família’s Tallest Tower Dazzles With Touching Light Show Depicting Gaudí

By Regina Sienra on June 11, 2026

 

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Una publicación compartida por Modernismecat (@modernismecat)

In a moment that has been 144 years in the making, Pope Leo XIV inaugurated the Sagrada Família’s Tower of Jesus Christ, its final and highest tower. The structure, completed in February, turned the Barcelona temple into the tallest Christian church in the world at 566 feet. To mark the occasion, a light show took place, featuring a touching tribute to Antoni Gaudí, the man who designed the Sagrada Família.

Following the blessing of the pope, who described the tower as “a cross that connects heaven and earth,” the basilica was lit from inside. The rainbow hues of its stained glass windows were projected onto the street, as a chorus of children and the attendees raised geometrical-shaped candles from the nave and the esplanade, becoming part of the show. The Tower of Jesus Christ was then illuminated from the first time, bathing the rest of the church in a golden glow.

With this, a portrait of Gaudí made out of drones appeared in the Barcelona night sky. The blessing of the tower coincided with the centenary of the death of the architect, and the Sagrada Família honored him by making him part of the moment. Rather than a static depiction, the parade of drones recreated a moving image of Gaudí turning to his creation, and seemingly recognizing how far the project has come since his passing. After posing proudly next to the nearly finished basilica he created but never got to see completed, the architect vanished into the night.

The drones then made up one of Gaudí’s most famous quotes, “Primer l’amor, després la tècnica,” Catalan for “First love, then technique.” The phrase summarizes the architect’s unique approach to design. With his thorough admiration for nature, art, and mathematics, he would turn Barcelona into an architecture jewel, making the Sagrada Família his masterpiece.

You can relive the blessing of the tower and the full light show, which also featured a stunning fireworks display, below.

The Sagrada Família honored Antoni Gaudí as part of the light show put on for the blessing and inauguration of its tallest tower.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Pau Venteo (@vdeventeo)

The light show also featured a stunning fireworks display.

Watch the light show in the video below.

You can also check out the full 10-minute version including Pope Leo XVI’s blessing of the tower.

Sources: León XIV corona la Sagrada Familia como “signo de unidad y concordia”: “Una cruz que une el cielo y la tierra”

Related Articles:

LEGO Is Releasing a Record-Breaking 12,000-Piece Set of Spain’s Sagrada Família

Sagrada Família Reaches Full Height as Gaudí’s Central Tower Is Completed

Casa Milà: Antoni Gaudí’s Residential Building in Barcelona That Became a Modernist Masterpiece

Antoni Gaudí: The Creative “Madman” Behind La Sagrada Familia

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
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