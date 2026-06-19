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This Petal-Like Floating Home Lets You Explore Lake Como in Style and Comfort

By Emma Taggart on June 19, 2026

LUCIA by UAU Studio

Wish you could wake up with a new view every day? Lucia by UAU Studio is a floating micro-home designed for drifting across Italy’s Lake Como. It reimagines how we live and travel, offering a slower, more immersive way to experience the landscape.

The Lucia takes inspiration from the batél, a 15th-century fishing vessel mentioned in Alessandro Manzoni’s novel, The Betrothed. Just as traditional fishing boats once supported life on Lake Como, the Lucia aims to foster a renewed sense of community and a stronger connection to nature.

The sleek vessel is designed with adaptability at its core, with every part of the space carefully planned to feel both practical and comfortable. From the outside, Lucia resembles a giant petal floating on the water, and inside, the compact 269-square-foot structure puts every inch to thoughtful use.

The interior uses locally sourced recycled materials, including birch plywood panels and waste recovered from the lake. Custom-made, multifunctional furniture can be adjusted to suit different needs, helping the single-level home feel easy to live in.

The Lucia runs on an electric motor that works with its flat-bottomed design, removing the need for a traditional engine and allowing it to move more quietly and in tune with its surroundings. An adaptive roof also lets guests open up the space to different views of the lake whenever they want.

Created with young nomads in mind, Lucia encourages a return to lakeside living. It connects to a network of docking points called “Darsena Link” along the shoreline of Lake Como. These stops act as places for people to gather, meet, and take part in cultural or social activities. Each platform is designed with sustainability in mind, with features like solar panels, charging points, small markets, and gardens.

Find out more about the Lucia project on UAU Studio’s website.

Lucia by UAU Studio is a floating micro-home designed for drifting across Italy’s Lake Como.

LUCIA by UAU Studio

Inside, the compact 269-square-foot structure puts every inch to thoughtful use.

LUCIA by UAU Studio

Created with young nomads in mind, Lucia encourages a return to lakeside living.

LUCIA by UAU Studio

LUCIA by UAU Studio

It connects to a network of docking points called “Darsena Link” along the shoreline of Lake Como.

LUCIA by UAU Studio

LUCIA by UAU Studio

LUCIA by UAU Studio

LUCIA by UAU Studio

UAU Studio: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by UAU Studio.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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