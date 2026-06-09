The Final Tower of Gaudí’s Sagrada Família To Be Inaugurated and Blessed by Pope Leo XIV

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Basílica de la Sagrada Família (@basilicasagradafamilia)

A few months ago, Barcelona’s Sagrada Família reached its full height with the completion of the tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest part of Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece. Now, Pope Leo XIV will inaugurate and bless the structure during an upcoming visit to Barcelona.

The Pope’s visit also coincides with the centenary of Gaudí’s death. “This centenary is not only an architectural milestone but also a celebration, a remembrance, and a collective recognition,” the Sagrada Família shared on Instagram. “This historic moment represents the culmination of one of the core elements of his design and a decisive step towards the fulfillment of his plans for the Temple.”

To mark the occasion, the Pope will officiate a mass on June 10. “The presence of the Holy Father gives this event a unique, exceptional magnitude, making it one of the most significant moments in the Basilica’s recent history,” added the Sagrada Família. The basilica donated 4,200 tickets, which were distributed to the public through local Barcelona parishes. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez is also expected to attend the mass.

The Sagrada Família will also honor the five generations of construction workers who, over 144 years, have made it possible for the basilica to reach this point. “Their collective efforts have kept Gaudí’s dream advancing towards a shared reality,” they said.

Still, construction is not over just yet. Works on the Glory facade, the largest of them all, could extend the building process well into the 2030s. One of the reasons for the delay is a controversial grand entrance that would stretch across two large city blocks. To build it, the residential building in front of the basilica would have to be demolished, which would result in the displacement of 1,000 families and businesses.

The Sagrada Família will broadcast Pope Leo’s mass on YouTube. The event starts at 7:45 p.m. CEST (1:45 p.m. EST) on June 10. To stay up to date, follow Sagrada Família on Instagram.

A few months ago, Barcelona’s Sagrada Família reached its full height with the completion of the tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest part of Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Basílica de la Sagrada Família (@basilicasagradafamilia)

Now, Pope Leo XIV will inaugurate and bless the structure during an upcoming visit to Barcelona.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Basílica de la Sagrada Família (@basilicasagradafamilia)

“The presence of the Holy Father gives this event a unique, exceptional magnitude, making it one of the most significant moments in the Basilica’s recent history,” said the Sagrada Família.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Basílica de la Sagrada Família (@basilicasagradafamilia)

The Pope’s visit also coincides with the centenary of Antoni Gaudí’s death.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Basílica de la Sagrada Família (@basilicasagradafamilia)

To mark the occasion, the Pope will officiate a mass on June 10.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Basílica de la Sagrada Família (@basilicasagradafamilia)

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