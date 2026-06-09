Home / Architecture

The Final Tower of Gaudí’s Sagrada Família To Be Inaugurated and Blessed by Pope Leo XIV

By Regina Sienra on June 9, 2026

A few months ago, Barcelona’s Sagrada Família reached its full height with the completion of the tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest part of Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece. Now, Pope Leo XIV will inaugurate and bless the structure during an upcoming visit to Barcelona.

The Pope’s visit also coincides with the centenary of Gaudí’s death. “This centenary is not only an architectural milestone but also a celebration, a remembrance, and a collective recognition,” the Sagrada Família shared on Instagram. “This historic moment represents the culmination of one of the core elements of his design and a decisive step towards the fulfillment of his plans for the Temple.”

To mark the occasion, the Pope will officiate a mass on June 10. “The presence of the Holy Father gives this event a unique, exceptional magnitude, making it one of the most significant moments in the Basilica’s recent history,” added the Sagrada Família. The basilica donated 4,200 tickets, which were distributed to the public through local Barcelona parishes. Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez is also expected to attend the mass.

The Sagrada Família will also honor the five generations of construction workers who, over 144 years, have made it possible for the basilica to reach this point. “Their collective efforts have kept Gaudí’s dream advancing towards a shared reality,” they said.

Still, construction is not over just yet. Works on the Glory facade, the largest of them all, could extend the building process well into the 2030s. One of the reasons for the delay is a controversial grand entrance that would stretch across two large city blocks. To build it, the residential building in front of the basilica would have to be demolished, which would result in the displacement of 1,000 families and businesses.

The Sagrada Família will broadcast Pope Leo’s mass on YouTube. The event starts at 7:45 p.m. CEST (1:45 p.m. EST) on June 10. To stay up to date, follow Sagrada Família on Instagram.

A few months ago, Barcelona’s Sagrada Família reached its full height with the completion of the tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest part of Antoni Gaudí’s masterpiece.

Now, Pope Leo XIV will inaugurate and bless the structure during an upcoming visit to Barcelona.

“The presence of the Holy Father gives this event a unique, exceptional magnitude, making it one of the most significant moments in the Basilica’s recent history,” said the Sagrada Família.

The Pope’s visit also coincides with the centenary of Antoni Gaudí’s death.

To mark the occasion, the Pope will officiate a mass on June 10.

Related Articles:

Sagrada Família Reaches Full Height as Gaudí’s Central Tower Is Completed

Antoni Gaudí: The Creative “Madman” Behind La Sagrada Familia

LEGO Is Releasing a Record-Breaking 12,000-Piece Set of Spain’s Sagrada Família

Casa Milà: Antoni Gaudí’s Residential Building in Barcelona That Became a Modernist Masterpiece

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Mexico City-based journalist, translator, and digital media professional with over a decade of experience creating bilingual content in English and Spanish. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with a specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. Her work spans both hard and soft news, with a focus on arts, culture, and entertainment. She has a particular interest in highlighting emerging and independent musicians, a passion that earned her recognition as CBC Radio 3’s Fan of the Year in 2014. Sienra brings a broad pop culture perspective to her writing, with interests that include music, film, and cultural trends across media. When she isn't writing, she is watching films, attending concerts, and building out her growing vinyl collection.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Architects Reimagine a Lost Belgian Abbey as a Transparent Steel Cathedral
Photographer Compiles Thousands of Photos to Meticulously Document Europe’s Churches
Sea Sponges Have Inspired a New Skyscraper Proposed for Vancouver
Artist Captures Rich History of Europe’s Ornate Architecture in Meticulous Drawings
Spanish Pavilion at the 2026 World Design Capital Imagines Infrastructure as a Living System
BIG Unveils a Temporary “Living” Stadium for Shakira’s Concert Residence in Madrid

More on My Modern Met

Artist Works With Indigenous Communities To Build a “Water Sanctuary” on Salt Flats in Argentina
Rammed Earth-Inspired Concept House Looks Like a Rocky Formation in the Desert
Casa Milà: Antoni Gaudí’s Residential Building in Barcelona That Became a Modernist Masterpiece
Designer Unveils How the Burning Man Temple Will Look in 2026, and It’s Inspired by a Rare Flower
This Living Concept Reimagines Architecture for Islands Vulnerable to Climate Change
Pharrell Williams Dips Into Architecture for Louis Vuitton A/W 2026 Menswear Show

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.