Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Italian Photographer Travels to Paris to Capture Perfect Full Moon Inside Arc de Triomphe

By Jessica Stewart on May 17, 2023
Moon Centered in Arc de Triomphe by Stefano Zanarello

Photographer Stefano Zanarello has been practicing his craft for over 15 years from his home base in the Italian Alps. While his passion for photography began with wildlife, he's slowly spread his creative wings. And recently, he decided to make a journey to capture a photo he'd been working on for months. This required him to fly to Paris, and in the end he was able to get the shot he was after—the Moon centered under the arch of Arc de Triomphe.

We've seen this composition before, but it never gets old. Zanarello, who spent months planning the image, gets the full Moon almost perfectly centered in the upper portion of the iconic monument. Full and clear, not even the headlights of oncoming traffic can detract from the Moon's beauty.  Using the PhotoPills app, Zanarello was able to not only determine the date that would work best for the photo, but also the exact position he needed to be in for the symmetry to work.

When all was said and done, Zanarello was not only pleased but also relieved. “In this kind of photo, the window of opportunity, with the Moon in the correct position, is very short—a few of seconds—because with the magnification given by the long focal length, the Moon moves quickly in the sky,” he tells My Modern Met. “So, before this photo, I was always feeling tense and nervous. I knew that if something went wrong, there wouldn't be a second chance.”

Luckily, everything went to plan, and Zanarello's trip was a success. The photo has received nearly 3,000 likes on Instagram, bringing more eyes to the photographer's feed. Filled with images of northern Italian cities and mountainous landscapes, it's well worth a scroll once you've had your fill of the Moon.

Italian photographer Stefano Zanarello took a meticulously planned photo of the Moon centered under the arch of the Arc de Triomphe.

His Instagram is filled with other incredible photography featuring Northern Italy's cities and the Italian Alps.

Stefano Zanarello: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Stefano Zanarello.

Related Articles:

Photographer Captures Unique Image of the Moon Disguised as Saturn

Surreal Moon Photo Looks Like a Giant Eye Peeking Through Rock Arch in the Desert

Photographer Uses Simple Illusion To Capture Giant Moon Hovering Over New York City

Photographer Shares the Story Behind Viral Photo of the Moon Perfectly Centered Behind a Tree

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing “GigaMoon” Made of 280,000 Photos Captures Detailed Surface of the Moon
Amazing Timelapse Video Shows How Much the Earth Rotates in Two Hours
Alaskan Photographer Captures Mysterious Spiral in Sky Among Northern Lights
Two Astrophotographers Join Forces to Create Enormous 140-Megapixel Photo of the Sun
Photographer Uses Simple Illusion To Capture Giant Moon Hovering Over New York City
Photographer Captures a Perfect “Sun Halo“ Near the Arctic Circle

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Astronomer Captures One Spectacular Photo of 5 Planets All Visible With the Naked Eye
Electrifying Astrophotography Captures Gorgeous Night Sky Over the Middle East
Astrophotographer Unwittingly Photographs a SpaceX Rocket Whizzing By
Behold the Best Northern Lights Photographs of 2022
Best of 2022: Top Astrophotography That Captured the Beauty of the Cosmos
Solar Storm Causes Neon-Pink Northern Lights To Fill the Sky

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.