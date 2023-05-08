In the battle between a cat and a couch, the kitty will often win. No matter how many times we tell our cat to stop scratching the furniture, their sharp claws still dig in and rip it to shreds. Once the sofa is torn up, you might feel like you have no options to repair it—aside from reupholstering the entire couch. But as Stephanie Louise demonstrates, you can turn this unfortunate situation into an opportunity for art making. She shared her couch fix in a Facebook group called Tips4Home, showing how embroidery made for a beautiful repair.

Louise shared a photo of what the couch looked like before its transformation. If you’re a cat owner, you’ve likely seen it before; the corner is tattered and the stuffing is practically bursting from the seams. In the “after” image, she’s tamed the shredded sides by whip-stitching green thread where the corner was the most torn. Additionally, Lousie has added a winding green vine as well as some small blooms as cover for any additional tears. The result is a great example of how mending and repairing can also be a vehicle for creativity, making things look even better than before.

Louise’s handiwork has gone viral and likely inspired many cat owners with similarly scratched couches to do the same.

Stephanie Louise used embroidery as a practical and whimsical way to repair her couch after it had been shredded by her cat.

All images via Stephanie Louise.

