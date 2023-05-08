Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Viral DIY Furniture Repair Uses Embroidery To Transform Shredded Sofa Into Art

By Sara Barnes on May 8, 2023
DIY Couch Repair

In the battle between a cat and a couch, the kitty will often win. No matter how many times we tell our cat to stop scratching the furniture, their sharp claws still dig in and rip it to shreds. Once the sofa is torn up, you might feel like you have no options to repair it—aside from reupholstering the entire couch. But as Stephanie Louise demonstrates, you can turn this unfortunate situation into an opportunity for art making. She shared her couch fix in a Facebook group called Tips4Home, showing how embroidery made for a beautiful repair.

Louise shared a photo of what the couch looked like before its transformation. If you’re a cat owner, you’ve likely seen it before; the corner is tattered and the stuffing is practically bursting from the seams. In the “after” image, she’s tamed the shredded sides by whip-stitching green thread where the corner was the most torn. Additionally, Lousie has added a winding green vine as well as some small blooms as cover for any additional tears. The result is a great example of how mending and repairing can also be a vehicle for creativity, making things look even better than before.

Louise’s handiwork has gone viral and likely inspired many cat owners with similarly scratched couches to do the same.

Stephanie Louise used embroidery as a practical and whimsical way to repair her couch after it had been shredded by her cat.

DIY Couch Repair

All images via Stephanie Louise.

Related Articles:

Street Artist Paints Sad Clown Faces on Lonely Discarded Furniture Left in the Street

This Stylish Cat Tower Gives a Much-Needed Makeover To Traditional Feline Furniture

This Modular Cat Furniture Keeps Cats Happy Without Sacrificing Design

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman With Early-Onset Dementia Embroiders What Her Brain Looks Like to Her
Learn to Stitch Spring Florals When You Attend Our Live Virtual Embroidery Workshop
Illustrator Uses Embroidery Skills to Create Adorable Custom Pet Portraits
Join Our Stitching Spring Virtual Embroidery Workshop and Learn to Embroider Colorful Flowers
How an Embroidery Artist Turned Her “Thread Sketching” Into a Vibrant Body of Art [Interview]
Give Your Embroidery a Voice When You Learn to Stitch Letters

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Embroidery Artist Chronicles Her Passion for Travel Through City-Inspired Hoop Art
Learn a Unique Way To Remember Your Travels in This Online Embroidery Class (Now on Pre-Sale!)
29 Hand Embroidery Patterns Ready to Download and Start Sewing
11 Must-Have Embroidery Supplies To Buy If You’re Going To Start Stitching
Embroiderer Uses Thread and Beads To Capture the Magical Vibrance of Nature
Craft Your Own Beautiful Hoop Art When You Use These Embroidery Supplies

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.