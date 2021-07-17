Home / Animals / Cats

This Stylish Cat Tower Gives a Much-Needed Makeover To Traditional Feline Furniture

By Emma Taggart on July 17, 2021
Watch Tower Cat Tower by Ziel Home Furnishing

With beige carpeting and faux fur-lined perches and boxes, bulky cat trees aren’t exactly the most beautiful pieces of furniture in our homes. Our feline friends seem to love them, though, because they provide a place to nap, scratch, and play. With both human and cat needs in mind, China-based Ziel Home Furnishing has designed the award-winning—and rather stylish—Watch Tower Cat Climbing Tree.

Watch Tower was designed by Fei Chen, Lei Yang, and Qi Wu, who all sought to combine style with utility. It features solid wood shelves which are supported by a metal frame. The design is durable and stable, allowing energetic cats to jump up and down the different levels. The base features a circular scratching pad, while the lower doughnut-shaped tier provides a platform for cats to jump through. The second tier provides more space for cats to perch and observe their territory, and when they’re tired out, they can rest in the cushioned seat at the top level.

The climbing tower is detachable, and you can even customize the layout of the Watch Tower structure according to your preferred aesthetics. It’s no surprise the design won the silver at A' Design Award & Competition. It’s the perfect pet furniture for pet owners with modern interiors.

Check out Watch Tower below.

The Watch Tower Cat Climbing Tree is designed to be loved by cats, but it also fits in beautifully with your home.

Watch Tower Cat Tower by Ziel Home FurnishingWatch Tower Cat Tower by Ziel Home FurnishingZiel Home Furnishing Technology Co.: Website
h/t: [Yanko Design]

All images via Ziel Home Furnishing Technology Co.

