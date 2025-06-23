Home / Entertainment

Steve Carell Tells Graduates “Kindness Isn’t a Weakness” in Speech Packed With Life Advice

By Regina Sienra on June 23, 2025
Actor and comedian Steve Carell has been able to explore many aspects of the human mind throughout his career in film and TV. From the hilarious Michael Scott, the neurotic boss from The Office, to the more dramatic role of uncle Frank in Little Miss Sunshine (2007), these characters have left Carell with plenty of life lessons. In his recent commencement speech at Northwestern University, he gave plenty of insightful advice to the 2025 graduates, but did so with a comedic touch that drove his message home.

“Remember that kindness isn't a weakness—it is a very potent strength,” he said. “It's no more difficult to be kind than it is to be mean.” The actor also addressed envy, defining it as a feeling that comes from “ignorance and lack of belief in your own gift.” It is a feeling he cheekily admits to having experienced, particularly when comparing himself to past commencement speaker Stephen Colbert. “Turn your envy into admiration and use it to fuel your ambition in a positive way,” Carell advises.

The actor received an honorary Doctor of Arts from Northwestern, deepening his ties to Chicago. The windy city saw him kickstart his comedy career, as the actor got his first taste of improvisation during a masterclass given by Northwestern students. “That inspired me to later move to Chicago and to pursue a career at The Second City,” he shared in his speech. His ties to the city and the university run even deeper, as two of his children have attended Northwestern—Annie, from the class of 2023, and Johnny, who is graduating next year.

Throughout his speech, Carell continued to reflect on the importance of listening, even in comedy, saying: “An improv scene goes nowhere unless everyone listens to one another. The best way to see and understand another human being is to listen to them. To listen is to show respect.” Following this idea, he adds, “Some say, ‘You must earn my respect.' How about this? Instead of requiring people to earn your respect, start out by respecting. Fight against the natural inclination to be cynical. Assume they are good people.”

Finally, the actor closed his speech with direct suggestions: “Don’t use ChatGPT for personal emails. That’s just sad. Hold the door for people regardless of gender, age, or political affiliation. Just dance sometimes and, lastly, you’ll never regret maintaining relationships with the people who went through such a defining experience with you. Keep in touch.”

Actor Steve Carell gave plenty of insightful advice to the 2025 graduates in his commencement speech at Northwestern University, but did so with a comedic touch that drove his message home.

Watch his full commencement speech below:

