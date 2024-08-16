Home / Science / Astronomy

Rare ‘Supermoon Blue Moon’ Will Light up the Night Skies in a Few Days

By Regina Sienra on August 16, 2024
Plane flying in front of the moon

Stargazers, rejoice! A rare supermoon will appear in the night sky in a matter of days. Scientists forecast that this will the brightest and biggest of 2024 so far. And as if that wasn't enough, the upcoming August full moon is also a blue moon—creating the extraordinary combo of a supermoon blue moon.

But what does a supermoon blue moon mean exactly? Well, “supermoon” is a term that was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and it means “either a new or full moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.” Given that we can't really see new moons, the ones that get us gawking at the sky are the supermoons that take place when the Moon is full. The upcoming August full moon will appear 30% brighter and 14% larger than usual, although light pollution can steal a bit of the Moon's gleam.

And it being a blue moon doesn't mean that it will appear blue. It's actually just the name for the third full moon in a season that has four full moons. This is the definition that applies to the August full moon, but the term has also been used since the 1940s to refer to the second full moon in a month that has two full moons.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the August full moon, also known as the Sturgeon moon, make sure to look up on the upcoming nights. The Moon will reach its zenith at 2:26 p.m. ET on Monday, August 19, 2024. While it will be on the other side of the world from the U.S. when that happens, the Moon will appear full and bright for three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning.

In case you miss this supermoon, you'll get three more chances before the year ends. The next scheduled supermoons will take place on September 18, October 17, and November 15. For the best experience, make sure to look up shortly after moonrise and before moonset, as this is when the Moon is closest to the horizon, which makes it appear bigger. It's not that its size changes—the human brain “sees” it that way when it compares it to trees, buildings, and other objects in our field of view. Still, it's sure to take your breath away.

A rare supermoon blue moon will appear in the night sky in a matter of days.

Moon rising over Washington DC

The upcoming August full moon will appear 30% brighter and 14% larger than usual, although light pollution can steal a bit of the moon's gleam.

Natural full moon over a field and bushes at blue hour

The Moon will reach its zenith at 2:26 p.m. ET on Monday, August 19, but it will appear full and bright for three days, from Sunday morning through early Wednesday morning.

Moon rises above a hill in the desert.

h/t: [NASA]

