Home / Photography / Astrophotography

Majestic Photo of the Full Moon Inside the Eiffel Tower’s Olympic Rings

By Jessica Stewart on July 29, 2024

Full moon inside Olympic Rings hung on the Eiffel Tower

The 2024 Summer Olympics have begun, and while all eyes are on the athletes, Paris is a stunning backdrop for the Games. If there was ever any doubt about that, just look at Greg Martin‘s incredible photo of the full moon rising into the center of the Olympic Rings that are hanging on the Eiffel Tower.

Martin works for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a Senior Producer and Digital Content Producer, and is the IOC President's Photographer. He took the image just a few days before the opening ceremonies. His colleague Ignacio Lagger, an astronomy enthusiast, alerted him to this unique photography opportunity.

“He has a vast knowledge when it comes to the movement of the Moon and its angles,” Martin tells My Modern Met. “Two days prior to us going to the Trocadero to capture the shot, Ignacio sent me a photo of the angle of the Moon in relation to the Eiffel Tower and alerted me to the possibility of us maybe getting the trifecta alignment!”

After arranging all the necessary permissions to gain access to the area, which is blocked off for the Games, Martin set up. At first, cloud cover looked like it was going to ruin the opportunity for this unique image, but his patience paid off, as a cloud disappeared just as the Moon came into view inside the central ring.

While Martin never anticipated that the photo would be viewed by more than friends and family, he's thrilled with the reception the image received after he shared it on Instagram.

“I think what has been great is how people have been very complimentary about the image. I never expected for a minute that it would have been shared wider than my friends and family, but I think that it was right place, right time with some planning.”

In the end, Martin's photo is a wonderful way to kick off the next two weeks of Olympic activity and a reminder that more special moments are ahead.

Just ahead of the Paris Olympics, Greg Martin captured a unique photo of the full moon rising into the Olympic Rings.

Full moon inside Olympic Rings hung on the Eiffel Tower

Greg Martin: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Greg Martin.

Related Articles:

Incredible Photo of JetBlue Flight Passing Over Blue Supermoon

Italian Photographer Travels to Paris to Capture Perfect Full Moon Inside Arc de Triomphe

Interview: The Story Behind This Perfect Photo of a Full Moon Surrounding an 800-Year-Old Church

Italian Photographer Waits 6 Years to Get Perfectly Aligned Photo of the Moon, a Mountain, and a Basilica

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Astrophotographer Captures the Beauty of the Universe Against the Natural Landscapes of Kyrgyzstan
ISS Crossing the Sun Is Captured in Spectacular Image Detailing Its Path
16 Incredible Finalists of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year Contest
Solar Eclipse Photo Contest Winners Celebrate North America’s Recent Total Eclipse
Astrophotographer Captures Incredible Sunspot Close-Ups From His Backyard
Astrophotographer Flies Across the World to Take HDR Photo of the Total Eclipse

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 Awe-Inspiring Images of Our Galaxy from the 2024 Milky Way Photographer of the Year
Astrophotographer Spends Two Months Creating This Spectacular Lunar Analemma
Best Photos From This Weekend’s Extraordinary Northern Lights
Mesmerizing Image of Black Hole in the Milky Way Shows Spiraling Magnetic Field
Epic Photos of Twin Planes Flying Through the Solar Eclipse
The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.