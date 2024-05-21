Home / Science / Astronomy

Unexpected Meteor Lights Up the Sky in Portugal and Spain

By Jessica Stewart on May 21, 2024

When a meteor is set to enter Earth's atmosphere, scientists are typically prepared for it. But over the weekend, a fragment of a comet lit up the sky in Portugal and Spain, taking everyone by surprise. Caught on camera by the European Space Agency (ESA) and social media users, video footage shows a bright streak that lights up the night sky with a bluish-green color.

The ESA estimates that the meteor was traveling at over 100,000 miles per hour—twice the speed of a typical meteor.  It burned up over the Atlantic Ocean, making the probability of finding meteorites unlikely. While meteor showers like the annual Perseids are fairly common, it's rarer to see a single meteor creating such a spectacular light show.

In this case, scientists believe that a larger-than-normal fragment of an icy comet broke off. This created a big meteor, which emitted a considerable amount of light when it burned up. Speed is also a contributing factor, as kinetic energy can intensify its color. The green color is likely due to nickel, which is one of the heavier metals found in meteors.

Though the light show was spectacular, it also raised concerns given that it was unexpected.

“It would have been great to detect the object prior to colliding with the Earth,” says Juan Luis Cano, a member of ESA’s Planetary Defence Office.

If the object was larger or had burned up over a populated area, the results could have been quite serious. In 2013, a meteor exploded over Russia's Ural Mountains, releasing over 25 times the energy of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima and injuring over 1,400 people. ESA's Planetary Defence Office works to mitigate these issues by monitoring for asteroids and working to produce new technology that will allow us to spot any incoming foreign bodies.

For now, we can enjoy the unexpected  celestial event’s bright night glow that left people in awe. Scroll down to see some of the most spectacular footage that was accidentally captured.

A large meteor lit up the sky in Spain and Portugal.

Everyone was caught off guard, as the fast-moving comet fragment wasn’t on scientist’s radar.

Related Articles:

Western Cuba Got Showered by Meteorites in Broad Daylight

Photographer Captures Stunning Images of Russian Meteorite

Meteorite “Older Than Earth Itself” Discovered in Australian Outback

Photographer Captures Sight of “Christmas Comet” Before It Leaves Our Solar System Forever

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Get Ready for the Full Flower Moon That Will Shine in the Night Sky Tonight
Ed Dwight, America’s First Black Astronaut Candidate, Finally Makes It to Space at Age 90
NASA Shows What It Looks Like to Fly into and Around a Black Hole
Best Photos From This Weekend’s Extraordinary Northern Lights
NASA Space Telescope Discovers Its First Starless Rogue Planet
NASA’s Voyager 1 Spacecraft Has Resumed Communications With Earth From 15 Billion Miles Away

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mesmerizing Image of Black Hole in the Milky Way Shows Spiraling Magnetic Field
Scientists Prove They Can Detect Traces of Life in Grains of Extraterrestrial Ice
Images of the Eclipse Taken From Space Show How the Moon’s Shadow Looked From up Above
The Most Spectacular Photos and Videos of the 2024 Great North American Eclipse
April 8 Eclipse: Everything You Need To Know Before This Once-in-a-Lifetime Astronomical Event
NASA Announces We May Have a Chance to See a Star Explosion With the Naked Eye This Year

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.