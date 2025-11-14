Home / Architecture / Museums

George Lucas’ Museum of Narrative Art Will Open in 2026 in Los Angeles

By Jessica Stewart on November 14, 2025
Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Under Construction

Aerial view of Lucas Museum construction, September 2025. © 2025 Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Photo: Pedro Ramirez, courtesy of Hathaway Dinwiddie. All rights reserved)

Legendary filmmaker George Lucas helped shape cinema with Star Wars and pioneered the use of CGI with his visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic. Now, he is helping to preserve the history of narrative art with an expansive museum in Los Angeles, designed by Ma Yansong of MAD. Set to open in September 2026, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is taking shape across its 11-acre campus in Exposition Park.

The 300,000-square-foot structure will feature galleries, two theaters, a retail store, a library, a café, a restaurant as well as event spaces, and is coming together just as the initial renderings envisioned. The five-story museum is surrounded by parks, which also extends up onto the roof, injecting much-needed greenery into the area.

MAD’s design serves as a metaphor for storytelling and imagination, and is a tribute to Los Angeles’ pioneering spirit and the diversity of its inhabitants. Just as the city continues to evolve, so will the architecture as the planted trees flourish and grow in the coming seasons and years. Lifted off the ground to create a human scale at street level, it fosters social interaction while providing sweeping views.

The massive, luminous public plaza formed by arched steel beams is an innovative twist that offers a gathering space while providing shade and protection from the elements. It also provides access to the museum’s north and south lobbies, with expansive ceilings that give a sense of grandeur.

As construction continues, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has released images of the progress, giving us something to look forward to next fall. The initial collection will not only contain props and costumes from Star Wars, as well as movie posters and documentaries, but it will also draw from Lucas’ vast collection of narrative art, which he has amassed over the past 50 years. This consists of more than 40,00o works of art by painters including Norman Rockwell, Andrew Wyeth, Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, and Jacob Lawrence, as well as contemporary artists like JR.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will open in Los Angeles in September 2026.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Under Construction

Aerial view of Lucas Museum construction, September 2025. © 2025 Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. (Photo: Pedro Ramirez, courtesy of Hathaway Dinwiddie. All rights reserved)

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Under Construction

Aerial view of Lucas Museum construction, July 2025, © 2025 JAKS Productions. (Photo:Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie. All rights reserved)

Ma Yansong of MAD, the 11-acre campus incorporates extensive greenery and public gathering spaces.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Under Construction

Aerial view of Lucas Museum park, June 2025, © 2025 JAKS Productions. (Photo: Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie. All rights reserved)

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Under Construction

Aerial view of Lucas Museum park, June 2025, © 2025 JAKS Productions. (Photo: Sand Hill Media/Eric Furie. All rights reserved)

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Under Construction

Lucas Museum rooftop garden, November 2024, © 2024 JAKS Productions. Photo courtesy of USC School of Cinematic Arts. (Photo: Roberto Gomez. All rights reserved)

The founding collection includes 40,000 artworks collected by filmmaker George Lucas.

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Lobby Rendering

Photo: courtesy of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, rendering by Stantec and DBOX

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Rendering

Photo: courtesy of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, rendering by Stantec and DBOX

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Related Articles:

After Two Decades, the Grand Egyptian Museum Has Finally Opened in Giza

Monumental Ammonite-Inspired Pavilion Celebrates Life’s Interconnectivity

Renzo Piano’s Floating Performance Center in Hanoi Is Shaped Like a Mother of Pearl

Monumental Skyscraper Designed by Foster + Partners Is Now NYC’s Sixth-Tallest Building

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Explore an Early Look at the New Museum’s Breathtaking Expansion, Opening in Early 2026
After Two Decades, the Grand Egyptian Museum Has Finally Opened in Giza
7 Museums With Iconic Architecture Everyone Should Recognize
Look Inside the Museum Dedicated to Frida Kahlo and Her Family That Just Opened in Mexico City
Cheech Marin Speaks About His Love for Chicano Art and the Collection That Led to a Thriving Museum [Interview]
Browse Over 1,100 Art Books at MoMA’s First-Ever Bookshop in Seoul

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Tadao Ando’s National Museum of Uzbekistan Is an Exercise in Geometry
Subterranean Natural History Museum Is Draped With Landscaped Ribbons That Blend Into the Forest
After More Than 20 Years, the Grand Egyptian Museum Will Finally Open This November
San Diego Museum of Art Plans for Upcoming Expansion Amid a World-Class Collection
Foster + Partners Design a Museum in Abu Dhabi That’s a Thorough Look at Emirati History and Culture
The Louvre Announces Design Competition Ahead of Ambitious $316M Renovation

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.