10 Facts about the Sydney Opera House, an Architectural Symbol of Australia [Infographic]

By Samantha Pires on July 16, 2021
The Sydney Opera House, 10 Facts by My Modern Met

The Sydney Opera House is undoubtedly one of the most famous and recognizable buildings in the world. Its iconic white sails have become a symbol for Australia and an unofficial wonder of the world. Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the Sydney Opera House was created in the hopes of helping “mold a better and more enlightened community” by creating a place to celebrate the arts. Since its opening in 1973, this architectural marvel has hosted countless performances and events.

Though you may easily recognize this famous piece of architecture, how much do you really know about it? Did you know that it went wildly over budget? Though it was estimated at $7 million dollars, the final cost of construction was actually $102 million AUS! Did you also know that a single chicken forced a design change on the massive Opera Theatre?

Keep scrolling to learn more about these and more interesting facts about one of the most influential buildings of the 20th century in My Modern Met’s latest infographic on the Sydney Opera House.

Sydney Opera House Facts Infographic

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
