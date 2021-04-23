10 Facts About Frank Lloyd Wright, the Most Famous American Architect [Infographic]

Though most influential architects are arguably not as well-known as the world's most famous artists, there are some “star architects” that become household names. One famous architect who has reached this level of fame is Frank Lloyd Wright. From the iconic Fallingwater to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Wright designed some of the most important buildings in all of American architectural history. In fact, his design language is so well-known that patterns from his work can be found in design items from FLW drinking glasses to puzzles.

If you are already a fan of this iconic architect, you might recognize him for these famous projects or for his invention of the first-ever American style of architect—the Prairie Style. But there is plenty more to know about FLW. For example, did you know that Wright experimented with different styles on each house he designed? Or that his son John Lloyd Wright invented the popular children’s toy Lincoln Logs?

Whether you are just learning about Wright’s widespread influence or if you consider yourself an amateur architecture historian, we think you’ll find something interesting in our latest My Modern Met infographic.

Read on to find 10 interesting facts about Frank Lloyd Wright—the famous American architect behind Fallingwater and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum.

Share This Infographic on Your Site:

<strong>Please include attribution to <a href="https://mymodernmet.com/">My Modern Met</a> with this infographic.</strong><br /><a href="https://mymodernmet.com/frank-lloyd-wright-infographic/"><img src="https://mymodernmet.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Frank-Lloyd-Wright-Facts-Infographic-00.png" alt="Frank Lloyd Wright Facts Infographic" width="800px" border="0"></a>

Related Articles:

The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright: 10 Historic Buildings by the Legendary American Architect

15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers

Architects Transform a Frank Lloyd Wright-Style Villa Into a Chic Tokyo Hotel

Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Is Offering Free STEAM Lessons for Kids Online