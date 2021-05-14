Home / Infographic

10 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World [Infographic]

By Samantha Pires on May 14, 2021
15 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World [Infographic]

Ever wonder which soaring skyscraper is the tallest building in the world? That record is currently held by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa at a height of 2,717 feet! But do you know which other landmarks sit at the top of this list? We break down 10 of the tallest buildings in the world in this My Modern Met infographic.

While it may seem easy to figure out which buildings are the tallest, some people disagree on how to measure for maximum height. Do spires count or should we only measure from the highest occupiable level? Organizations like the Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) help to define how we actually measure buildings. Using their database, we have outlined the 10 clear winners for the tallest buildings—not just any non-occupiable structure—in the world.

To learn even more about these legendary skyscrapers, check out our article about the 15 tallest buildings in the world.

Read on to find see which skyscrapers make the top 10 list of tallest buildings in the world.

Infographic of the Tallest Buildings in the World

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
