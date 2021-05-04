Home / Infographic

10 Influential Buildings by Postmodern Architect Frank Gehry [Infographic]

By Samantha Pires on May 4, 2021
Dancing House by Frank Gehry

Contemporary architect Frank Gehry’s work usually makes for a recognizable character in a city skyline. His buildings frequently feature unusual materials bent and warped in unusual ways to create enclosure. Metals are often crumpled as if they were pieces of paper to create a dynamic building that doubles as sculpture.

In our latest infographic, My Modern Met explores some of Gehry’s most famous projects—including the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, California and Dancing House in Prague. Though both of these projects exhibit the architect’s distinct postmodern style, they are completely different works. Gehry uses his recognizable design aesthetic to create a huge variety of work and a wide range of civic landmarks.

If you think you know most of the iconic buildings designed by this famous starchitect, our latest My Modern Met infographic is a great place to test your knowledge of these great landmarks!

Read on to find 10 incredible buildings by Frank Gehry—the famous Postmodern architect behind Walt Disney Concert Hall, Dancing House, and more!

Frank Gehry Architecture Infographic

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
